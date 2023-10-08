WWE Fastlane 2023: Star ratings for every match

Fastlane 2023 may have only featured five matches, but WWE completely stacked it with great in-ring action and massive developments. From a popular title change and surprise returns to near-unwatchable brutality, this Premium Live Event was another great Saturday effort from the company.

Every match delivered, but what was the best one? Let's find out! Here are all five bouts from Fastlane 2023 rated on a scale from one to five.

#1. The Judgment Day vs. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso - Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

What a way to kick off WWE Fastlane 2023!

The Tag Team Titles match kicked off Fastlane 2023 with a bang, as Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso shockingly captured gold. This was evenly poised between popular babyfaces and hated heels, with an extra heated final 10 minutes. Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio got involved.

Mami distracted Uso long enough to give Damian Priest and Finn Balor an advantage, but that wasn't it. JD McDonagh's interference backfired, as he accidentally hit Priest with his own Money in the Bank briefcase. This led to Uso and Rhodes finishing Balor off for the win.

The action went back and forth until a popular ending led to a surprise title change. What's not to love with this hot start to Fastlane 2023? The consequences for The Judgment Day will be interesting to witness, too.

Rating: ****1/2

#2. Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits vs. The LWO

Carlito is back in WWE.

This was a handicap match for a while, as Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar's partner took his time to appear. But once Carlito finally made his WWE return, the Fastlane 2023 crowd came unglued. He ended The Street Profits and Bobby Lashley's dominance, tagging in for Mysterio and going wild.

This was a solid outing for both sides, with all five competitors showcasing their in-ring abilities. Zelina Vega also got involved before Carlito showed up and cleaned the house. The former United States Champion won with the Backstabber on Montez Ford, as the atmosphere remained electric.

The only main negative here was his new theme song. That's not cool.

Rating: ***1/2

#3. IYO SKY vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka - WWE Women's Championship

Instant betrayal.

IYO SKY survived a test at Fastlane 2023, defeating Charlotte Flair and Asuka to retain her WWE Women's Championship. It took some help, as Bayley's interference proved crucial. The Queen made The Empress of Tomorrow tap out, but the referee was distracted, allowing SKY to hit a Moonsault for the pinfall victory.

The preceding 17 minutes featured some exciting action, though. It began with Asuka spraying mist in Charlotte's face and hardly ever slowed down, with all three stars getting substantial offense.

WWE achieved what it was going for with this match, with the friction between IYO SKY and Bayley still being slowly built. The two Damage CTRL members could have a great feud heading into 2024, but for now, The Genius of the Sky stands tall after a great showing at Fastlane 2023.

Rating: ****

#4. LA Knight & John Cena vs. Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa - WWE Fastlane 2023

Expand Tweet

This was a relatively standard affair, but that's all it needed to be. Surprisingly, not the main event of Fastlane 2023, WWE made the right decision in keeping John Cena and LA Knight's win just before the headliner.

The two popular stars were incredibly over with the crowd as they took on The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. The Fatu brothers dominated most of the match, with Cena in peril. He eventually tagged in Knight, who came in like a house of fire.

The Megastar truly felt like one as he pinned Jimmy with Blunt-Force Trauma following an energetic display. He looks set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel. But will LA Knight dethrone The Tribal Chief? We shall see.

Rating: ****

#5. Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura - Last Man Standing Match for the World Heavyweight Championship

Expand Tweet

The main event of Fastlane 2023 was a lengthy exercise to see how much punishment Seth Rollins could take before winning. This Last Man Standing Match was brutal, with Shinsuke Nakamura viciously targeting The Visionary's back throughout its duration.

We saw lots of unique spots, including the use of nunchucks and kendo sticks. Ladders and tables were involved, too. Nakamura put Rollins through misery at Fastlane 2023, but the champion never stayed down for the 10-count. Double knees through a table, multiple Kinshasa, red mist in the face, and even a push from a ladder through the announce table, but nothing could keep him down.

Seth Rollins eventually survived after hitting a Falcon Arrow through a table. This was as gutsy a performance as The Visionary has ever had in WWE, as he ended Fastlane 2023 on top.

Rollins somehow got up for a split second while Shinsuke Nakamura collapsed on the concrete, moving him on to whatever is next. A great way to close a solid Premium Live Event, even if nothing came of The Judgment Day's pre-match backstage segment about the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Rating: ****1/2

What was your favorite moment of the night?

