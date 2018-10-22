×
WWE News Roundup - 21st October, 2018

Daniel Wood
22 Oct 2018

John Cena has big news about his future!
John Cena has big news about his future!

WWE continues its huge month of shows with another week of build but remains mired in the controversy surrounding the alleged murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi Arabia and the upcoming second huge Saudi Arabian hosted WWE show, Crown Jewel.

However, outside of that hot topic, it's actually been a very busy week for the WWE news-wise with all sorts of things happening, we've had injury updates, we've had Superstars revealing their future with the company and we've had suggestions of top UFC stars making the crossover.

So, sit back, relax and get that reading face on because you're about to read the roundup of all of the hot WWE news that has emerged this week.

#1 Braun Strowman suffers an eye injury

Braun Strowman injured
Braun Strowman injured

On the most recent episode of Monday Night Raw, 'The Monster Among Men' was proven incredibly mortal after suffering an eye injury from a stiff Claymore Kick at the hands of his former 'Dogs of War' partner Drew McIntyre, who turned on him during the main event.

Don't panic though folks, Cathy Kelly addressed the injury on the latest episode of 'WWE Now' and reassured the WWE Universe and Strowman fans everywhere that the injury was only minor, which meant that Strowman could continue to make sure people will 'Get These Hands'.

Strowman took to Twitter to show the eye injury off and to also tell McIntyre that was 'coming for him'. He also used the opportunity to claim he'll 'Put the Big Dog down for good', referring, of course, to his Triple Threat Match against Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title.

Sure the injury may have turned out to be nothing, buy eye injuries are always scary and it goes some way to reminding everyone that professional wrestlers really are putting their bodies on the line!

Daniel Wood
Daniel Wood is a Cinema Manager, comic enthusiast and wrestling fan who has been writing all of his life.
