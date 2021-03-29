WWE News Roundup: Brock Lesnar tipped for WrestleMania role, Big update on Ronda Rousey

WWE WrestleMania 37 is just about a couple of weeks away at this stage and things are certainly heating up. We take a look at a number of recent news stories in this edition of the round-up, including John Cena's father wanting to see Brock Lesnar making an appearance at WrestleMania 37.

We also have an update on Ronda Rousey's UFC status from Dana White. We also take a look at a number of other stories including Zelina Vega signing a new contract.

#6 John Cena Sr. recently tipped Brock Lesnar to make a special appearance as a referee at WWE WrestleMania 37

Brock Lesnar

Bobby Lashley is set to defend the WWE Championship against 'The Scottish Warrior' Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37. Lashley, who won the WWE Championship from The Miz on RAW, is set for one of the biggest matches of his career at WrestleMania.

John Cena Sr. was recently a guest on Boston Wrestling MWF's Wrestling Insiders and gave his thoughts on the matchup between Lashley and McIntyre. Cena Sr. had an interesting idea for the match, saying that he wants to see Brock Lesnar as the special guest referee in the match or to make a run-in during it:

"My whole thing is, I'm putting my money on Bobby Lashley. I think they would be very remiss if they put that belt back on Drew McIntyre. What I'd like to see at WrestleMania, Lashley against McIntyre, and I know you're not in favor of this stuff, but if you want a special guest referee or a run-in so that nothing happens, I'd bring my man Brock Lesnar in to shake things up. That would be the surprise of surprises. Let it go from there. But please, please, don't let this bubble bounce back and forth. Give the man [Lashley] a chance."

Brock Lesnar's last WWE appearance came at WrestleMania 36 where he lost the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre. Lesnar being involved in this match would definitely make storyline sense if WWE decides to go with Cena Sr.'s idea or something similar.

