WWE News Roundup: Details about Brock Lesnar’s real-life heat with AEW Superstar, 4-time world champion makes bold comparison with Roman Reigns, and more (April 7, 2021)

We are back with another juicy edition of WWE News Roundup this week. The last few days have unveiled several backstage stories involving the biggest names in the business. In addition to that, we came across a couple of surprising tales that involved both WWE and their rival promotion, AEW.

Let's take a look at the top stories that ruled the WWE headlines.

#1 Brock Lesnar’s real-life heat with Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) in WWE

Backstage details of the match between Brock Lesnar and Jon Moxley revealed

WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson recently cleared the air surrounding the backstage heat between Brock Lesnar and Jon Moxley, f.k.a. Dean Ambrose. The latter openly stated that Lesnar was lazy during their WrestleMania 32 match and was frustrated that they didn’t get to use more weapons during their bout. Arn Anderson noted that Moxley’s frustration is understandable, but Lesnar always does what he wants. Talking about the incident, Anderson said:

“I know that he [Moxley] was frustrated because he did want to have… that was a huge match for him, that he would have on his tool belt for the rest of his career, and he wanted to use the weapons as a way to get himself back even, maybe even get an advantage and put himself in a position to win. But, as we know, Brock does what Brock wants to do. He always has.”

Anderson further stated that Lesnar has pinned several other big names during his illustrious career. While both Lesnar and Moxley had the opportunity to do more during their match, The Beast Incarnate always gets the final call over what will transpire during his bouts.

#2 Seth Rollins says he and Roman Reigns are on the same level in WWE

Seth Rollins feels he and Roman Reigns are on the same level

WWE SmackDown Superstar Seth Rollins recently claimed that Roman Reigns is on the same level as him. He insisted that his former Shield brother will understand his motives, which he doesn’t expect from Cesaro. While talking about his current run on the Blue brand, Rollins was quoted saying:

"The thing about Cesaro is... and I said it last night. There are levels, okay? There are levels, and there is a reason that Cesaro has never had the spotlight at WrestleMania. A reason! Do you know what that reason is? Do you understand what that reason is? That reason is because he is not as good as me."

"There are people who are on my level. Roman Reigns is on my level. There are people who understand it. Paul Heyman has been around greatness his entire career. There are people who understand that... who get greatness. I'm one of those people."

Rollins has been involved in a feud with Cesaro ever since he returned on WWE SmackDown. The two have engaged in several altercations and are scheduled to face each other in a singles match at WrestleMania 37.

