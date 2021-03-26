WWE News Roundup: Hall of Famer joked about Vince McMahon's on-screen affair, veteran's wife furious at Alexa Bliss, AEW star responsible for Daniel Bryan's in-ring return (March 26, 2021)

We are back with another exciting WWE News Roundup to look at the top stories that recently made headlines. The Fiend returned to WWE with a new look, and the details behind his transformation were revealed after the Fastlane pay-per-view.

A few popular inductees were announced for this year's Hall of Fame ceremony. A top SmackDown star said he was excited to take a German Suplex from Brock Lesnar. Meanwhile, a legendary commentator recently expressed his disappointment over Chyna's WrestleMania 17 match. John Cena also reacted to a longtime rival's comments.

In addition to a few other top stories, let's dive straight into the latest WWE News Roundup.

#1 Details behind The Fiend's new look in WWE revealed

The Fiend

During Alexa Bliss and Randy Orton's intergender clash at Fastlane, The Fiend emerged from the ring with a scorched appearance. The Fiend's new look has created a lot of buzz on social media, and the names of the people responsible for creating this look were recently revealed.

SFX makeup artist Jason Baker recently took to Twitter to announce that the look had been created at Callosum Studios — a studio created by Baker and legendary SFX makeup artist Tom Savini. While Baker specifically helped out in the sculpting and painting process, Savini supervised the entire project.

Other individuals who worked on the design are credited in the tweet embedded below.

Jason Baker has collaborated with WWE and Bray Wyatt in the past. Baker helped create The Fiend's previous mask, the Firefly Fun House puppets, and the character's trademark lantern.

Last year, Wyatt mentioned him in a Twitter thread regarding a potential horror film about The Fiend.

#2 Randy Orton's wife lashed out at Alexa Bliss after WWE Fastlane

Randy Orton with his wife

Speaking of the intergender match between Randy Orton and Alexa Bliss, the latter emerged victorious at Fastlane, thanks to The Fiend's assistance.

Orton's wife, Kim Marie, took to Twitter and gave her blunt response to the match. Marie's reaction can be seen below.

"@AlexaBliss_WWE you might’ve just f****d up little girl"

Kim Marie's tweet

Randy Orton also acknowledged his wife's unhappiness over the situation through his own amusing tweet, mentioning rapper Soulja Boy in the process. But he deleted that tweet soon after it was published.

