WWE News Roundup: Returning star addresses fan criticism, Top babyface teams up with Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns' message to his rival (January 23, 2022)

We're back with the latest edition of WWE News Roundup.

Out of the many stars who will return to the company for this year's Royal Rumble event, one of them recently reacted to some fan criticism. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins teamed up with Kevin Owens and a top babyface in a six-man tag team contest following the latest SmackDown episode.

Not too long ago, Rollins also received a message from Roman Reigns via Twitter. Dutch Mantell believes that a 27-year-old talent is not ready for the main roster. Additionally, MVP gave his take on which superstar could challenge Bobby Lashley after the Royal Rumble.

With that in mind, let's take a closer look at these news stories.

#5. Summer Rae addresses fan criticism about being called a "legend" by WWE

Ahead of her entry into the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match, Summer Rae appeared on the most recent episode of SmackDown.

During the show, the announcers called her "a WWE legend from Nashville." This development did not sit well with some fans, who took to the internet to voice their displeasure.

As seen in the Twitter clip above, Rae had the following response to her critics:

"I'm seeing so many complaints that WWE called me a legend tonight. I don't make the rules y'all. They said what they said."

The former Total Divas cast member had more to add to her statement, and you can check out exactly what she stated in the tweets below:

Summer Rae @DanielleMoinet



Balding, middle aged men who would never have the slightest chance with me…being PRESSSSSED over something about me. Like 🤯 sir, thank you for the laughter. I know I am doing it right when I get you big mad! #LegendRae You know what will always be my favorite?Balding, middle aged men who would never have the slightest chance with me…being PRESSSSSED over something about me. Like 🤯 sir, thank you for the laughter. I know I am doing it right when I get you big mad! You know what will always be my favorite? Balding, middle aged men who would never have the slightest chance with me…being PRESSSSSED over something about me. Like 🤯 sir, thank you for the laughter. I know I am doing it right when I get you big mad! 💋😉 #LegendRae

Summer Rae @DanielleMoinet Like, why be so concerned with me? You should be concerned with what preventative shampoo to use. Let the girlies be girlies doing legendary things & you go tend to your mother who is calling you upstairs for dinner. Like, why be so concerned with me? You should be concerned with what preventative shampoo to use. Let the girlies be girlies doing legendary things & you go tend to your mother who is calling you upstairs for dinner.

Summer Rae @DanielleMoinet 🏽 I show up on your tv screen for 20 seconds, TWENTY SECONDS SIR after being gone for 5yrs & you want to stay in my mentions arguing with strangers on why I am not a legend. THAT IS LEGENDARY. You are actually mad. Not like wrestling Twitter mad but mad mad. 🤣 I show up on your tv screen for 20 seconds, TWENTY SECONDS SIR after being gone for 5yrs & you want to stay in my mentions arguing with strangers on why I am not a legend. THAT IS LEGENDARY. You are actually mad. Not like wrestling Twitter mad but mad mad. 🤣💅🏽

"I strike again. By simply SHOWING UP. You favs could never. 1 day when you do find a wife hopefully she will look past how pathetic it was to be a grown a** man tweeting about a women being less than what she thinks she is. Good day sir. Stay pressed. It gets me over," Summer Rae concluded.

While the 38-year-old did not win any titles throughout her WWE career, Rae had some newsworthy stints with Fandango and Rusev (a.k.a. Miro in AEW), among other stars.

It will be interesting to see how she fares in the 30-woman contest this year.

