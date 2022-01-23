WWE News Roundup: Returning star addresses fan criticism, Top babyface teams up with Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns' message to his rival (January 23, 2022)

We're back with the latest edition of WWE News Roundup.
Out of the many stars who will return to the company for this year's Royal Rumble event, one of them recently reacted to some fan criticism. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins teamed up with Kevin Owens and a top babyface in a six-man tag team contest following the latest SmackDown episode.
Not too long ago, Rollins also received a message from Roman Reigns via Twitter. Dutch Mantell believes that a 27-year-old talent is not ready for the main roster. Additionally, MVP gave his take on which superstar could challenge Bobby Lashley after the Royal Rumble.
With that in mind, let's take a closer look at these news stories.
#5. Summer Rae addresses fan criticism about being called a "legend" by WWE
Ahead of her entry into the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match, Summer Rae appeared on the most recent episode of SmackDown.
During the show, the announcers called her "a WWE legend from Nashville." This development did not sit well with some fans, who took to the internet to voice their displeasure.
As seen in the Twitter clip above, Rae had the following response to her critics:
"I'm seeing so many complaints that WWE called me a legend tonight. I don't make the rules y'all. They said what they said."
The former Total Divas cast member had more to add to her statement, and you can check out exactly what she stated in the tweets below:
"I strike again. By simply SHOWING UP. You favs could never. 1 day when you do find a wife hopefully she will look past how pathetic it was to be a grown a** man tweeting about a women being less than what she thinks she is. Good day sir. Stay pressed. It gets me over," Summer Rae concluded.
While the 38-year-old did not win any titles throughout her WWE career, Rae had some newsworthy stints with Fandango and Rusev (a.k.a. Miro in AEW), among other stars.
It will be interesting to see how she fares in the 30-woman contest this year.