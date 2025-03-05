WWE NXT Results: Star unable to wrestle; referees call off multiple matches; huge title change (3/4/25)

WWE NXT kicked off with a tag match between Chelsea Green & Piper Niven and Sol Ruca & Zaria. We got some great matches and big announcements as we head for Roadblock next week.

WWE NXT Results (March 4, 2024):

Sol Ruca & Zaria def. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

Jaida Parker def. Kelani Jordan

Jordynne Grace def. Cora Jade via referee stoppage

Trick Williams def. Kale Dixon

Shawn Spears def. Tony D'Angelo to become the new NXT North American Champion

WWE NXT Results: Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria

Ruca and Green kicked off the match, and Piper tagged in early and mocked Sol before facing Zaria. The two tried to take each other out with headbutts before Niven made the tag, and Green tripped Zaria up on the apron.

After a break on NXT, Green interrupted a big slam on the apron to save Piper, and the latter wiped out both opponents with a crossbody. Back in the ring, Ruca and Zaria missed the Moonsault Doomsday Device, but Zaria got the F5, and Sol hit the Sol Snatcher on Green for the win.

Result: Sol Ruca & Zaria def. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

Grade: B

Cora Jade and Jordynn Grace were backstage trash-talking when Ava told them to settle things in the ring.

Trick was talking to Ava backstage on NXT when Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors showed up to talk about Andre Chase. Trick almost attacked Kale and pinned him to the wall before Ava booked them in a match.

WWE NXT Results: Jaida Parker vs. Kelani Jordan

Jordan got a big dropkick early on, and a standing moonsault before Parker came back with a big lariat and a stomp. Jordan took a backbreaker before getting the corkscrew Vader Bomb for a near-fall.

Parker came back with the Fallaway Slam, but Kelani managed to kick out and go for the 450-pound splash. Jaida dodged the splash and got the running knee before picking up the win.

Result: Jaida Parker def. Kelani Jordan

After the match, Parker called out Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer, saying she would be watching their match at Roadblock.

Grade: B

The D'Angelo Family was backstage, and Tony said there was only one family in the black-and-silver brand. He added that he would send Shawn Spears and his little group packing.

Oba Femi was in a press conference and said he would not lose to a TNA star of all people and would not allow Moose to carry around the NXT Title.

The Hardy Boyz were out next and got on the mic next to say that it felt good to be back home at WWE, especially since it was their second time ever to appear on the show.

Hank and Tank came to the ring and asked the GOATS for advice. The Hardys said they needed to take things to the 'Extreme' and leave their comfort zones.

Josh Briggs and Inamura were out next, and Briggs told the TNA Tag Team Champs that they were looking for a title shot.

A brawl broke out between Hank & Tank and Briggs & Inamura before Fraxiom arrived. They argued with the Hardys about who the best tag team in the world was and hyped their upcoming match before NXT moved on.

WWE NXT Results: Jordynne Grace vs. Cora Jade

Grace started strong and got a big takedown in the corner before getting some tackles. Jade took an inverted tilt-a-whirl slam before Grace was hit with the knees in the corner.

The show cut to commercials, and when it came back, Cora Jade was being checked on by officials. The referee called off the match since Jade could not continue, and Grace won by default.

Result: Jordynne Grace def. Cora Jade via referee stoppage

Grade: C-

Ethan Page and Je'Von Evans were in an interview to discuss their upcoming streetfight match. Page said he was the most dangerous he had ever been and would take the first chance to break Je'Von's jaw again.

Evans said he was tired of everyone treating him like a kid and that, thanks to guys like Ethan, he was starting to see WWE differently.

WWE NXT Results: Trick Williams vs. Kale Dixon

Trick unloaded on Kale Dixon with mounted punches right off the bat and got the win in under seconds. This is the second referee stoppage in a row tonight.

Result: Trick Williams def. Kale Dixon

Eddy Thorpe showed up on the balcony and said that Trick had lost his mind after losing the championship. He called the former champ out for acting out and challenged him to a NXT Underground match before the show moved on.

Grade: D

Roxanne Perez was backstage attacking Jordynn Grace with a steel chair and yelling, "Welcome to NXT!"

TNA X-Division Champ Moose was in a press conference and said he had his sights set on taking down The Ruler, Oba Femi, to become the face of NXT.

Ava showed up and said that Jordynn Grace and Roxanne Perez would face each other in a future match.

Fatal Influence showed up and heckled Ava about why Fallon Henley hadn't gotten a title rematch. The cameras cut out as we headed for the main event.

WWE NXT Results: Tony D'Angelo (c) vs. Shawn Spears - North American Championship match

Tony was in control and got a big top-rope suplex before Shawn returned with a backbreaker. Spears took a steel chair to the ring, but the ref stopped him before Tony used the distraction to clothesline him over the ropes and outside the ring.

The Don took a superkick to the face before returning with some big suplexes and getting a near-fall. Izzi Dame interfered, and a ringside brawl broke out between the Family and Spears' team.

In the chaos, Stacks took The Don down from off the apron but then tossed him back in the ring so Shawn could hit the C4 for a near fall. Spears missed the second C4 before the Don tried for his finisher, but his back gave out. Spears used the moment to roll the champ up for the win.

Result: Shawn Spears def. Tony D'Angelo to become the new NXT North American Champion

Grade: A

The show went off the air with a new champion getting crowned.

