We got another great episode of WWE NXT as the Dusty Cup continued, and Ilja Dragunov returned. We had a big battle royal in the main event, but a serious injury caused Cora Jade to forfeit the match.

Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes def. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe

Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley def. Lola Vice & Elektra Lopez

Ridge Holland def. Joe Coffey

LWO def. Chase U

Dijak def. Trey Bearhill

Roxanne Perez won the battle royal and is set to face Lyra Valkyria at Vengeance Day

WWE NXT Results (January 16, 2024): Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe - Dusty Cup match

Blade and Carmelo kicked off the match, and tags were made early on before Williams took control. Trick got a big lariat and tagged Melo back in before Blade came in. Blade got some big elbows and kicked Trick off the apron.

Hayes hit a superkick before locking in a chin lock on Enofe. The hold was broken before Edris returned with a diving Elbow for the two-count. Hayes came back with a flying lariat before tagging Williams in, who picked up the win.

Result: Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes def. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe

Grade: B

Oba Femi was out next and said he was the 'War Leader' before adding that he would crush anyone who stood in his way.

Dragon Lee said he wasn't mad about the cash-in and hoped Femi would be a fighting champ like himself and Wes Lee.

Lee said that he wanted the first title shot, and it would be tonight. Femi refused the challenge and said that open challenges were now closed.

Lee said he wanted a rematch at Vengeance Day, and Femi said he would consider it.

Trick and Melo were backstage when NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov came in and said that Williams would get his title match at Vengeance Day.

Carmelo was disappointed since that was also the night the finals of the Dusty Cup were set to take place.

Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley vs. Lola Vice & Elektra Lopez on WWE NXT

Lopez and Valkyria kicked off the match, and the champ was in control early on before Paxley tagged herself in. Elektra isolated Paxley for a bit before Lyra came back in and hit a big Northern Lights suplex.

Paxley returned with a diving crossbody but got wiped out by Vice. Lyra sent Lopez outside while Paxley fell on top of Vice, getting the three-count for the win.

Result: Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley def. Lola Vice & Elektra Lopez

Grade: B-

Ridge Holland vs. Joe Coffey on WWE NXT

Holland had the early advantage and took Coffey down with a big lariat. Ridge got some hip tosses before Wolfgang ran interference but got wiped from the apron. Joe got a top-rope elbow for a near fall before Holland picked up the win with a lariat and the snow plow on NXT.

Result: Ridge Holland def. Joe Coffey

The rest of Gallus attacked Holland after the match, and Joe got back up and took him down with an assisted lariat before they were done.

Grade: C

Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker were backstage on NXT, claiming they were the leader. Names like Wolf Dogs and Wild Boars were proposed for the team, but Corbin rejected the options.

LWO vs. Chase U - Dusty Cup match on WWE NXT

Riley was taking a beating from LWO as the match started and took a big slam before Hudson came in and cleared the ring with double clotheslines.

Riley came back with dives to the outside before we headed for a break.

Back on NXT, Del Toro got a big poisonrana, but Duke took him down in the corner for a near fall.

Duke got hit with a tilt-a-whirl DDT to the outside before LWO isolated Riley and hit him with top-rope dives for the win on NXT.

Result: LWO def. Chase U

Grade: B

Von Wagner was backstage and asked Noam Dar for a Heritage Cup match. The latter explained what a Heritage Cup match is like before walking off.

Dijak vs. Trey Bearhill on WWE NXT

Dijak started strong but was sent into the corner, where Bearhill got big strikes. Dijak got some kicks and an elbow before getting a near-fall off a big slam. For some reason, Joe Gacy was on commentary, and Bearhilll came back with a big suplex in the corner.

The match headed outside, and Dijak drove Trey into the apron and barricades before going after Gacy at ringside. Gacy hit Dijak with a headbutt before Trey came in with a takedown, and the match continued. Back in the ring, Dijak got the pendulum kick for the win.

Result: Dijak def. Trey Bearhill

Gacy attacked Dijak after the match, and the two brawled their way backstage. Lexis King showed up, attacked Bearhill in the ring, and took him out before yelling at him.

Grade: B-

WWE Hall of Famer JBL was backstage and told Josh Briggs that he wanted Briggs to find his true self in the company.

Trick and Melo were backstage, and Williams said he would compete in the Dusty Cup and his NXT Title match at Vengeance Day.

We learned that Cora Jade suffered from a torn ACL and would skip the battle royal, with Wren Sinclair taking her place in the match.

Women's No.1 Contender's Battle Royal on WWE NXT

The match kicked off with a massive brawl before Gigi Dolin took out Jakara Jackson, getting the night's first elimination.

Adrianna Rizzo and Jaida Parke were out next before Kelani Jordan barely got saved as she managed to land on the announce desk.

Stevie Turner was eliminated during the break before Lola Vice eliminated Elektra Lopez, and Paxley eliminated Vice.

Blair Davenport eliminated Gigi Dolin before Petrovic eliminated Davenport.

Paxley took a pump kick from Lash on the apron and was eliminated. Arianna Grace eliminated Carmen Petrovic before getting eliminated by Thea Hail herself.

Izzi Dame tossed Thea Hail over the ropes and to the floor before Henley and Perez eliminated Dame.

Wren Sinclair took out Lash Legend before James eliminated Sinclair, leaving Fallon Henley, Kelani Jordan, Kiana James, and Roxanne Perez as the final four.

Jordan and Perez traded pin attempts after clearing the ring, but Henley came back and took them both out before almost pinning Jordan. James came back with a spear on Perez before denying the Pop Rox twice.

As the match went on, Perez got a big Rana on James, and Izzi Dame came in to save Kiana. Perez hit the Pop Rox on Kelani and picked up the win!

Result: Roxanne Perez won the battle royal and is set to face Lyra Valkyria at Vengeance Day

Grade: A

