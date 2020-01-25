WWE Royal Rumble 2020: 8 last-minute predictions for the PPV - NXT star wins the Rumble, The Fiend's next challenger

Divesh Merani FOLLOW ANALYST Feature

25 Jan 2020, 20:52 IST SHARE

There is surely a fun night in store for all of us

The 33rd annual Royal Rumble pay-per-view will take place at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas in just a couple of days, on 26th January.

It goes without saying that the two biggest matches on the card are the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches. These are the most exciting bouts of the entire calendar year, bar none.

While there has not been much of a build for the 30-woman match, the field for the men's match is almost complete. Nevertheless, Sunday night will bring us some exciting moments in both Rumbles.

Elsewhere on the card, we have a couple of Royal Rumble rematches from previous years. Becky Lynch will defend her RAW Women's Championship against Asuka, 12 months after tapping out clean to her.

Also, Daniel Bryan will challenge 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt in a Strap Match for the Universal Championship. Other matches include a Falls Count Anywhere match between Roman Reigns and King Corbin, as well as a couple of other title and non-title matches.

So without further ado, let's try and predict the outcome of all eight scheduled matches at Royal Rumble 2020.

#8 Sheamus vs Shorty G

This is likely to move to the kickoff show.

Out of every announced match so far, this one is the likeliest to move to the kickoff show. WWE does need matches for before the actual pay-per-view starts, and Sheamus vs Shorty G has the least on the line.

It will be a solid match and a decent choice for Sheamus' first one since last April. Shorty G is a tremendous worker, just saddled with this ridiculous name, and he will do a tremendous job in selling for the 'Celtic Warrior'.

Advertisement

The result of this match will be fairly straightforward and predictable, but that is not always a bad thing. A good win over the former American Alpha for Sheamus, before he moves over to bigger things.

Prediction: Sheamus defeats Shorty G handily

1 / 7 NEXT