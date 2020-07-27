We welcome you all to another edition of Sportskeeda's WWE Rumor Roundup. We are here every single day listing the biggest rumors and stories from the WWE.

We lead today's edition with details regarding a backstage incident between Brock Lesnar and a top star from AEW.

A Superstar from NXT also issued a backstage apology during a recent meeting held to address the leak of a major spoiler.

A young former Champion may have also wrestled his final wrestling match this week. How did Vince McMahon react to the Eye for an Eye match? What was the significant change that he made to the finish? We have all the backstage details about the Extreme Rules contest.

Finally, there are rumors about Drew McIntyre's future as the WWE Champion, and they don't sound good.

#5. Big Swole told Brock Lesnar 'she can whoop his a**' backstage in WWE

Big Swole looks set to be one of the top female Stars in All Elite Wrestling. The wife of WWE Superstar Cedric Alexander also briefly worked for WWE, when she competed against Nia Jax on an episode of RAW in 2016, and later was a part of the Mae Young Classic.

While talking to Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone on AEW's Unrestricted podcast, Swole revealed details of a hilarious backstage incident with Brock Lesnar from her brief stint in the WWE, when she worked under the ring name, Aerial Monroe.

Advertisement

Swole revealed that it was a regular day and she was clowning around backstage with people she knew in the WWE. She saw Brock Lesnar and people around him acted all stuck up, according to her.

Swole felt Lesnar was just like any other person and he'd probably find all the unwanted backstage attention quite annoying. She went up to him and told him that she could beat him up in a bid to make him laugh.

Brock Lesnar did find it funny, and he had a brief chat with her before walking away.

Here's what Swole revealed about the incident:

"I was just being me the whole entire day, I'm just clowning with people I know and stuff like that. I see Brock Lesnar, and every time he walks past, all the extras, 'Hello sir. Hello sir. Hello sir.' Acting like they got some wedgies, acting all stuck up and stuff. I'm like, 'he's just a regular person. Stop bothering this man.' "So the last person bothers him like, 'thank you so much. I walked up to him like, 'hey, Brock right?' He's like, 'yeah.' I was like, 'I just want to let you know I can whoop your ass.' The fact that I had the balls to say that because I was like, 'I'm gonna make him laugh'. Because obviously, he was so pissed off with everybody stopping him 24/7, and he's like, 'that's funny. What's your name?' I was like, 'oh, I'm Aerial.' He's like, 'oh, OK. I'll remember that. You can whoop my ass?' I was like, 'yeah I can whoop you ass.' He was like, 'OK. OK,' and he walks off." H/t WrestlincInc