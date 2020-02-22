WWE Rumor Roundup: Legendary Superstar's son returning to the company, Big name wants to retire Triple H - 21st February 2020

Vince McMahon and Triple H.

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup. We compile the biggest rumors doing the rounds in the WWE and today's lineup has a bit of everything.

A late, great legendary Superstar's son is open to returning to the WWE once his current contract with a rival promotion comes to an end.

Regarding WrestleMania 36, three very big names are not expected to wrestle at the show. An up-and-coming WWE Superstar was also compared to Randy Orton backstage and he may have a bright future if he manages to stay out of trouble behind the scenes.

We also now know why Sami Zayn has not been wrestling as much in the past few months.

Samoa Joe suffered another unfortunate injury and the immediate future does not look good for the Samoan Submission Machine.

Paul Heyman has also brought about a very important change on RAW that has had a positive impact on the product. Finally, we have an update about the Superstar Shake-up that has been planned to take place after WrestleMania.

On that note, let's take a look at each rumor in a detailed manner:

#8. Davey Boy Smith Jr. open to WWE return

As reported first by Dave Meltzer, The British Bulldog AKA Davey Boy Smith will be a part of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

His son Davey Boy Smith Jr. will ideally do the honours of inducting his father and that has kickstarted speculation regarding his full-time return to the company.

Davey Boy Smith Jr. was a part of the WWE in the late 2000s as he wrestled for the company under the name David Hart Smith. He is currently signed to Major League Wrestling, however, Dave Meltzer revealed in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Smith Jr. will be open to an offer from the WWE once his MLW deal expires. Smith will also appear in All Japan's Champion Carnival Tournament.

Smith will, of course, keep his options open but he will not rule out a return to the WWE, where he was a tag team champion alongside Tyson Kidd before he was released in 2011.

Here's what Meltzer noted in the Newsletter:

Davey Boy Smith Jr. being a key part of the show will naturally lead to rumors of him and WWE. Right now he is under contract to MLW until the end of the year. Right now he only has signed with All Japan for the Champion Carnival tournament, but is hopeful it leads to a regular gig there. We’re told that after his MLW contract expires, he would be open to WWE or anywhere else. Jim Ross has always been a huge proponent of his, but Ross isn’t involved much in the talent signing aspects of AEW, but he’s still a voice people listen to. But Smith did work for New Japan at the same time as many of the AEW decision makers did.

