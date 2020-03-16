WWE Rumor Roundup - Name of iconic finisher changed, Triple H demoted, Return of another retired Superstar a possibility - 15th March 2020

Jeff Hardy giving the Twist of Fate/Fury to Randy Orton (l), Triple H (r)

We're back once again with the latest edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup. As always, we've picked out the biggest stories doing the rounds in the WWE.

The company renamed a popular move and that's got the fans talking about the reason behind the unexpected change.

A retired Superstar also sounded very optimistic about a potential in-ring return. There has also been speculation about a new stable debuting which could be helmed by a veteran Superstar.

Triple H also addressed rumors of his demotion on the most recent episode of SmackDown. A fan-favourite Superstar has also been given the power to plan his storylines, which is an uncommon scenario in the WWE. A former champion trademarked a name which he could use once he leaves the company.

As you may have noticed, we've got tons of intriguing stories to cover. Let's get down to business.

#6. Matt Hardy comments on WWE renaming the 'Twist of Fate'

Jeff Hardy returned on the latest SmackDown episode and was booked to go over King Corbin on his first night back on WWE TV.

It's interesting to note that Michael Cole referred to the 'Twist of Fate' as the 'Twist of Fury' and the fans began wondering whether Matt Hardy trademarked the move before he left the company recently.

That is not the case, however, as Matt took to Twitter to dispel all the rumors regarding his finisher's new name, which is also Jeff Hardy's signature move.

Matt explained that WWE and Jeff are free to use the name 'Twist of Fate' and he expressed his happiness at seeing his brother back in action on the Blue Brand.

He added that decision to change the name came from the WWE's end.

I DID NOT. The @WWE & Jeff are completely free to use "Twist of Fate." The change 100% came on their end. I wouldn’t ever do anything to hinder my brother. I’m thrilled to see him back on #WWE TV, looking healthy & happy. https://t.co/L0xp5QyjpU — The Second Coming of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 14, 2020

While Jeff Hardy seems to be on the receiving end of another push from the WWE, Matt is widely expected to join AEW soon.

