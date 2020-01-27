WWE Rumor Roundup: Top Superstar injured in men's Royal Rumble, Brock Lesnar gets into a real backstage fight, Edge goes off script - 26th January 2020

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10

27 Jan 2020, 13:38 IST SHARE

Edge and Brock Lesnar.

Royal Rumble in the books and we must say, it was a darn good show!

WWE's booking was on point and it ended up being one the best Royal Rumbles in recent years with many highlight-reel moments making it a successful PPV offering from WWE.

Edge returned, Brock Lesnar shined, Roman Reigns didn't win the Rumble and Drew McIntyre fulfilled a long-time prophecy by winning the big one.

Naturally, the rumor mill has been churning out a lot of speculation in the aftermath of the show.

What's next for Edge? Why didn't Sasha Banks appear on the show? What happened between Brock Lesnar and a controversial Superstar backstage before the Royal Rumble? Who got injured in the Royal Rumble match?

Why has AJ Styles not been pushed well on RAW? The post-Royal Rumble edition of the daily Rumor Roundup is as stacked as ever.

Let's get down to the details without any further delay.

#6 AJ Styles suffers an injury, Edge goes off script

Edge's return to the ring at the Royal Rumble will be remembered for years to come and the Rated-R Superstar proved to the fans that he indeed still had it!

Advertisement

However, there was a disconcerting moment in the match that involved himself and AJ Styles.

PWinsider reports that Styles suffered a legitimate arm injury due to a bump he took from Edge's spear. Styles' left arm was apparently left dangling after the spot and an audible was reportedly called to eliminate him early from the match.

A referee got up to the apron and relayed the information to Edge, who went on to throw Styles out of the match.

Styles was examined backstage by the medical team after the match and his arm was wrapped up and iced. There is still no update regarding the seriousness of his injury and how much in-ring time he would have to miss.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more on the same.

Also Read: Edge forced to break script during Royal Rumble match due to former champion's injury

1 / 5 NEXT