WWE Rumor Roundup: Two big returns scheduled for 2020, Jeff Hardy has not been listed to come back - 8th November 2019

Jeff Hardy

Welcome again to another daily rumor roundup. Today's edition is filled with so many injury reports that it has reminded us again about the sheer toll that pro wrestling takes on the bodies of the performers.

Two Superstars who are currently sidelined aren't expected to be back until 2020. Looking at the bright side, two Superstars are fit and could compete again sooner rather than later.

There was a disconcerting update regarding the return of Jeff Hardy as well.

More interesting details about the backstage meeting from last week's RAW has also been majorly featured today.

With WWE building up towards Survivor Series, there were tons of speculation surrounding the match card and the possible bouts that could end up being booked for the show.

From AJ Styles' Survivor Series pitch to a former WWE Champion winning a singles title before the PPV, there is a lot to share about the highly-anticipated event. The company were also forced to remove Cain Velasquez from a big upcoming match.

There is a lot to cover in the latest edition of the rumor roundup, So let's dive right into it...

#1 Xavier Woods and Lars Sullivan out of action until 2020; Will return in the Summer of next year

As revealed by PWinsider, Xavier Woods is not expected to be back until the Summer of 2020. The New Day member suffered an Achilles injury during a Live Event in Sydney and injuries of such nature usually take a long time to heal. The estimated rehab time has been pegged at around 9 -12 months.

Despite the absence of Woods, Kofi Kingston and Big E aren't doing too bad as the duo won the SmackDown Tag Team titles from The Revival to become seven-time champs at the most recent episode of the Blue Brand in Manchester.

Another Superstar who is slated to return in the Summer of 2020 is Lars Sullivan, as per Fightful.

WWE's internal injury report states that Sullivan has been making slow progress when it came to recovering from his knee injury. The report states that his injury is "progressing slowly, even slower than some he’s experienced in the past”

As of this writing, Woods and Sullivan are both ideally scheduled to return to action in 2020.

