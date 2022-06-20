5 missed opportunities for WWE with Happy Corbin

WWE's Happy Corbin has had a rollercoaster career. He began promisingly after winning the third Andre The Giant Memorial Trophy in April 2016. Subsequently, he had the glory of defeating AJ Styles twice for the United States Championship and winning the 2019 King of the Ring.

However, Corbin has been steadily declining since losing his King of the Ring crown to Shinsuke Nakamura. As of today, his position as a heel pales in comparison to Roman Reigns.

Corbin is heavily used by WWE but not to his full potential. Here are five missed opportunities for WWE with Baron 'Happy' Corbin:

1. The comedy gimmick

He broke Corbin's gimmick after Shinsuke Nakamura stole his wealth and crown.

In a ten-year career, Corbin has been assigned diverse gimmicks that haven't worked in the long run. His initial persona was King Corbin which changed to Constable Corbin. It ended in embarrassment when Triple H, although jokingly, claimed he was responsible for the drop in ratings in 2018. Next, Corbin was involved in a storyline where he lost all his money to Shinsuke Nakamura, becoming "Broke Corbin." It was followed by him acquiring new wealth to become "Happy Corbin." The transition is straight out of a comic book.

Happy Corbin is undoubtedly a versatile actor. His characters have ranged from heel to money gimmicks. Day after day, show after show, he has tried to make something out of it. His current role is seemingly irritating. Whether WWE assigned him better gimmicks or allowed him to continue as the Lone Wolf, fans would've been more receptive to him. It would've been a pedestal for him to rise in the WWE ranks and showcase his full potential.

2. Pushing Corbin before his victory against a legend

Corbin triumphed in Kurt Angle's farewell match!

Vince McMahon wanted a young heel to benefit from retiring Angle. Corbin was chosen for this epic moment without any build-up in his career. WWE announced Corbin as Angle's opponent at WrestleMania 35, and fans were understandably outraged by the booking. They preferred John Cena or AJ Styles because Corbin wasn't popular in their eyes at the time.

The retirement match at The Grandest Stage of Them All was disappointing. The crowd was barely interested. Corbin didn't benefit from what could've been a career-changing victory. It was another instance of WWE's lack of long-term planning. It would've been better if he was assigned to a different bout.

3. Benefit from challenging Cena

Corbin vs. Cena

Happy Corbin went one-on-one against John Cena at SummerSlam 2017. It was a chance for him to get his career back on track after a failed Money in The Bank cash-in on Smackdown. However, he was denied this opportunity. Cena defeated Corbin, who needed a victory.

It was reported that Corbin was being punished for behavioral reasons. Rumors spread of an altercation with Cena and his attitude and demeanor towards fans. They kept him in view for the US Championship but didn't ponder on him becoming the face of the company.

4. Corbin as WWE Champion

With little build-up, Jinder Mahal won the WWE Championship at Backlash 2017. It was a surprising decision. There were plans for Corbin to win the title by cashing in his briefcase. However, the script was changed, resulting in a humiliating loss against Jinder. The Modern-Day Maharaja defended his title with a roll-up pin in one of the worst cash-ins in WWE history.

It was believed WWE had punished Corbin by stripping him out of the title race. Nevertheless, Corbin faced a slump in his career, which might still affect him today. Roman Reigns would later squash him on RAW to retain the Universal title. The dog food pouring incident marked the end of his rise to the top ranks.

#5. Letting him have 'The Last Laugh'

At WrestleMania 38, Happy Corbin's streak of not having anyone kick out of his patented End of Days finisher was broken when Drew McIntyre kicked out of it during their match on Night 1. Corbin blamed Madcap Moss for his loss, and the two would have a long feud that has seemingly ended recently.

The feud could've been booked to make Corbin look stronger. He needs some wins to unleash his potential for fans to marvel. However, Moss appears to have had the "last laugh" in this situation by defeating Happy Corbin on SmackDown. While Moss' career has taken off, Corbin is still in decline as a heel.

Happy Corbin is currently used as fodder for the new superstars to gain popularity by defeating him. The recent match was important for him to regain control of his dwindling career. His ultimate loss in this rivalry, like many previously, is a cause of concern regarding his future.

