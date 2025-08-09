WWE SmackDown Results: John Cena addresses Brock Lesnar before being attacked by former world champ; top champ pinned (8/8/25)

John Cena kicked off the WWE SmackDown after SummerSlam and said that he was grateful for the crowd and the energy they bring to the shows. He wanted the fans to move on after he was gone, before talking about being &quot;afraid that Brock Lesnar has a John Cena problem!&quot;However, Cena wasn't going to back down from Lesnar and was going to go down 'guns blazing'. Logan Paul interrupted him and said that this babyface version of John Cena was making him sick. Cena called Logan a dumba** before Paul called him a liar and demanded a match.WWE @WWELINKJohn CenaLogan teased a match at Clash in Paris before Drew McIntyre attacked Cena from behind. Cody Rhodes showed up to save the day and chased Logan and Drew off before he and Cena set up a tag match with the two tonight on SmackDown.WWE @WWELINKLogan PaulWWE SmackDown Results (August 8, 2025):The MFTs def. Motor City Machine GunsSolo Sikoa def. Sami ZaynCharlotte def. Chelsea GreenCody Rhodes & John Cena def. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul via DQWWE SmackDown Results: The MFTs vs. Motor City Machine GunsOpening matchJC Mateo and Alex Shelley kicked off the match, and Sabin was tagged in early after JC got a big tackle. Sabin hit a big dive to the floor before Tonga interfered and dropped Shelley from the apron, breaking up a tag.The MCMG got a superkick and a Tornado DDT in the ring before JC hit a big suplex. The pin was broken before MCMG hit a series of Superkicks. Talla came in and took Shelley off the top rope before getting a chokeslam on Sabin for the win.Result: MFTs def. Motor City Machine GunsGrade: CAfter the match, Solo said that the MFTs were soon to be tag team champions and that he, as the United States Champion, didn't have a challenger. Solo was about to leave, but Nick Aldis came out and said that he did have a challenger ready to face Sikoa, and it was Sami Zayn.WWE SmackDown Results: Solo Sikoa vs. Sami ZaynMatch #2Solo taunted Sami early in the match, and the latter came back with some big strikes in the corner. Solo came back with a big tackle but was sent outside before Sami hit a dive to the floor. Tama Tonga got a cheap shot as things headed back to the ring, allowing Sikoa to get back in control.JC Mateo got another cheap shot as the match went on, and Solo got ready for the Samoan Spike. Sami blocked the move and hit the Exploder Suplex twice before the MFTs interfered. Solo managed to get a superkick off the distraction, but Sami rolled him up for the quick win!Result: Solo Sikoa def. Sami ZaynMatch #2Grade: BCharlotte was backstage and told Alexa Bliss that she had a birthday gift for her. Alexa asked where it was, and Flair said that she would present it to her in the ring later in the night on SmackDown.The Wyatt Sicks were featured in a video promo, stating that it wasn't about fame or glory, but about something more important.The Street Profits and DIY were arguing backstage about who messed up at the TLC match before Nick Aldis came in and set up a tag team tournament to shut them up.Charlotte and Alexa Bliss were out next, and Flair had a cake and a big present ready in the ring. The cake said "Congratulations, Charlotte Flair" with a "PS: Happy Birthday" on the side. Bliss was too scared to open the gift, and Charlotte showed her a Lily doll with a 'We're not friends' T-shirt. Flair also had a matching Charlie doll, which she gave her as well, before saying that Alexa 'may hug her.'Before they could hug, Chelsea Green and her Secret Hervice showed up to interrupt them. Green said that she was annoyed with their celebration and that they should celebrate her homecoming to Canada instead. Charlotte called for a match, and Green was about to run off before Nick Aldis came in and booked a match between the two, with a new referee, no less!Backstage on SmackDown, Carmelo Hayes asked The Miz where he had been for the last two months. The Miz ignored his complaints and set up a tag team match with Melo for next week.WWE SmackDown Results: Charlotte vs. Chelsea GreenMatch #3Charlotte was in control early on, and Fyre and Niven distracted the tag champ, allowing Green to take control of the match. Green tried for a rollup before taunting Alexa at ringside. Flair came back with some big chops and the walkover clothesline before hitting a German Suplex.Green took a big boot and the natural selection before coming back with a boot to the face. Chelsea asked Fyre and Niven to get the birthday cake and wanted to hit her finisher on it, but Alexa took the minions out with a dive before Flair reversed the move and sent Green face-first into the cake. Flair locked in the Figure Eight and got the win.Result: Charlotte def. Chelsea GreenMatch #3Grade: CJohn Cena ran into R-Truth backstage, and Truth said, 'We back' before hugging Cena. Cena made a joke about Truth's character arc before walking off.WWE SmackDown Results: Cody Rhodes & John Cena vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan PaulCody got a big powerslam on Drew early in the match, and the latter came back with the Glasgow Kiss. Logan got a cheap shot, and the heels isolated Cody in the ring before the crowd chanted "We want Cena."Main EventCena was tagged in and hit some big moves on Paul before getting the Five Knuckle Shuffle and the AA. Drew broke up the pin, and Cody stopped the Claymore before sending McIntyre outside and hitting a big dive.Logan hit Cena with a big low blow, and the referee caught it before the SmackDown match was called off.Result: Cody Rhodes & John Cena def. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul via DQGrade: CBoth teams resumed the fight regardless of the bell, and Drew hit Cody with the title belt while Cena and Paul fought their way backstage.Closing segmentDrew hit a Claymore on Cody through the announce desk before WWE SmackDown went off the air.