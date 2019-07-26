WWE SummerSlam 2019: 2 rumored matches that may happen at the PPV and 2 that may not

Vinay Chhabaria

Vince McMahon plans to bring Goldberg one more time

The Biggest Party of the Summer, WWE SummerSlam, is shaping up to be a grand WWE pay-per-view as the company has already announced multiple marquee matches for the event.

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will put his title on the line against Seth Rollins while "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt will finally make his in-ring return against Finn Balor. In the women's division, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch will go head-to-head with Natalya and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley will defend her championship against Ember Moon.

Our favourite hero Kevin Owens will put his career on the line against Shane McMahon in a match which has garnered the attention of every member of the WWE Universe. Also, the Apex Predator Randy Orton will try to dethrone Kofi Kingston as the champion of Vince McMahon's billion-dollar company.

The Creative team still has to book some big matches for the show. The rumor mill, as always, has some rumored matches on their list. In this article, we will have a look at the 2 rumored matches which may take place at SummerSlam and 2 which may not.

#1 May Happen - Charlotte Flair vs Trish Stratus

According to rumors, Trish Stratus will return to the ring at WWE SummerSlam 2019

The 7-time Women’s Champion Trish Stratus is rumored to face The Queen of WWE Charlotte Flair in a dream match at SummerSlam. Trish has not wrestled a single match in the year 2019, however, the rumor mill was abuzz with the rumor that Stratus was going to team with Lita to battle for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 35.

Since that match didn't happen, one can imagine that the WWE Creative team would have grander plans for Trish Stratus. The 2019 edition of SummerSlam will take place in Trish Stratus’ hometown of Toronto. So, the possibility that we will get a match between Flair and Stratus is very high.

And seeing Charlotte Flair’s backstage promo on SmackDown Live last week where she claimed herself to be The Queen of All Eras, the WWE Universe is almost guaranteed to witness the dream match between the two gifted athletes.

