WWE SummerSlam 2021 - Star ratings for every match

WWE SummerSlam 2021 assembled a massive ten-match card with titles on the line, grudges being settled and dream matches. It has been heavily rumored that WWE wanted this show to be on the level of WrestleMania. Taking place in Las Vegas at a sold-out Allegiant Stadium, the superstars needed to step up and deliver a memorable pay-per-view.

There was plenty of potential up and down this SummerSlam 2021 card. The main event featured two of the biggest stars in WWE of the past two decades. The WWE Championship featured a WCW legend facing the unstoppable All Mighty champ. A WWE Hall of Famer would face one of the most decorated superstars of the era. It was chock-full of surefire potential show-stealers.

With this monumental event in the rearview mirror, it is time to dissect this huge pay-per-view lineup. Which matches delivered in the ring? Which contests will be least remembered years from now? In this article, let's take a look at the star ratings for every match at WWE SummerSlam 2021.

Big E vs. Baron Corbin (WWE SummerSlam 2021 Kickoff Show)

The SummerSlam 2021 Kickoff show featured Big E going one-on-one with Baron Corbin. The bout came after Corbin stole Big E's Money In The Bank briefcase following his latest loss and recent downward spiral that has seen him lose all his money. Corbin has performed this character very well, while it was nice to see Big E on this card in any way following his Money In The Bank win.

Big E dominated most of this contest, expressing his anger over his property being taken away from him. Baron Corbin was able to get brief offense with his Deep Six getting a nearfall. When it looked like he couldn't win, Corbin tried to escape with the briefcase again, but Big E caught up to him with a spear into the guardrail. He followed up with the Big Ending for the win on the Summerslam 2021 Kickoff.

This preshow match accomplished two things. It made Big E look strong and teased that he could cash in the Money In The Bank later in the evening. This also continued Baron Corbin's downward spiral, which has been some of the best character work of his career. This was an inoffensive contest all around.

Star rating: **

