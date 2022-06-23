WWE SummerSlam 2022: 8 early predictions - Title change involving John Cena; The Judgment Day gains a new member; huge star returns

WWE is gearing up for a fascinating few months, with several big stars potentially coming back in time for SummerSlam. This could lead to some huge matches at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Last year's event was a blockbuster affair, with a lot of star power throughout the ten-match card. This year is no different, with John Cena and Brock Lesnar possibly set to be a part of WWE's second-biggest show. While The Beast Incarnate has already been confirmed, the Hollywood star's impending return will likely lead to a match.

From world title rematches to freshly built dream bouts, we could be in for another epic edition at the end of July. Here are eight early predictions for SummerSlam 2022.

#8 Seth Rollins beats Riddle in a competitive match

Seth Rollins has a case to be the modern-day Mr. SummerSlam, thanks to his excellent performances at the event since 2014. He has partaken in a few summertime classics, including against John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and Edge.

The Visionary will look to add to his impressive resume, with Riddle potentially set to face him at SummerSlam. Expect a competitive showcase. The Original Bro can continue to shine in the spotlight, even if he ends up losing to Rollins.

The four-time WWE world champion needs the win more, especially after losing three straight premium live event matches to Cody Rhodes. Seth Rollins would also gain momentum as he inches closer to a shot at Roman Reigns.

#7 Bianca Belair squashes Becky Lynch to retain the RAW Women's Championship

Is a SummerSlam rematch on the cards?

It seems like WWE is headed towards booking Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch once again, even if the latter is enduring a downward spiral on RAW. Big Time Becks could continue her trend of taking one step forward and two steps back against The EST of WWE at SummerSlam.

Belair can squash Lynch in a role reversal from last year's event, where the Irish star beat her in 26 seconds. It makes sense and would complete their story with the perfect full-circle moment.

As a result of this SummerSlam shocker, Bianca Belair becomes even more unstoppable. Meanwhile, Becky Lynch is properly humbled and reaches "rock bottom." Cue the comeback for WrestleMania.

#6 Drew McIntyre wins a brutal match against Sheamus

Drew McIntyre will likely challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match after SummerSlam, as Clash at the Castle is next on the premium live event calendar. The Scottish Warrior would need a big win to give him momentum heading into the Cardiff stadium show.

That win may come at the expense of Sheamus, with the two having a couple of violent confrontations on SmackDown recently. This could lead to a brutal Street Fight at SummerSlam.

It can be similar to their epic clash at Fastlane 2021, but with fans witnessing absolute carnage. McIntyre could create something special with his former friend, with The Celtic Warrior being elevated in defeat after a hard-hitting contest.

#5 Pat McAfee defeats Happy Corbin in his SummerSlam in-ring debut

This match could be pretty entertaining.

WWE has seemingly begun the build to Pat McAfee's SummerSlam match, as he and Happy Corbin had a verbal confrontation on SmackDown. He can wrestle well, making this potential match one of the marquee events at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

If McAfee's match with Theory at WrestleMania 38 is any sign, expect more fireworks at the Nissan Stadium. The former NFL punter should win, too, even though Corbin is a full-time wrestler.

The former King of the Ring winner can handle another defeat and could do with a gimmick change. Meanwhile, WWE fans at SummerSlam would go crazy if Pat McAfee took down the dastardly Happy Corbin.

#4 Ronda Rousey retains the SmackDown Women's Championship against a returning Bayley

While Ronda Rousey will likely not lose the SmackDown Women's Championship anytime soon, she needs opponents to keep the division competitive. As such, Bayley would make the perfect challenger for her at SummerSlam.

The Role Model has been out of action for nearly a year through an ACL injury, but an imminent return to WWE could be on the cards. She brings the best out of everyone she works with, which is essential in Rousey's case.

Bayley is strong enough as a performer that one defeat would not damage her credibility, as long as WWE has a plan for her afterward. Meanwhile, a feud with her would massively boost the former UFC star's title reign.

#3 Theory wins back the United States Championship from John Cena

Theory is the current United States Champion, so how would he win the title from John Cena at SummerSlam? Simple. If the Hollywood star is sticking around to face the 24-year-old, WWE should get more creative than simply building to one solitary match.

Cena should win the US Title from Theory on the RAW after Money in the Bank. He can bring back his US Open Challenge for a few weeks. Rising stars like Chad Gable and Montez Ford would benefit from facing him in a 15-minute match on television.

And then, of course, Theory gets the ultimate rub by winning back his title at Nissan Stadium. This is a simple way to make the most out of the 16-time world champion's upcoming WWE return if he does have a SummerSlam match.

#2 Finn Balor defeats Edge with help from The Judgment Day's newest member

This match could make or break Judgment Day.

Following The Judgment Day's betrayal of Edge on the RAW after Hell in a Cell, the group should keep their momentum going. That's why they need to get the upper hand over the WWE Hall of Famer at SummerSlam.

Finn Balor will be his likely opponent, as he was the one who replaced The Rated-R Superstar. As long as the company has plans to push The Judgment Day, the Irishman will most likely emerge victorious. We might even see another member join him, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley.

Expect somebody like Ciampa to interfere and cost Edge the match at SummerSlam. This would establish Balor as one of WWE's top heels while elevating the entire group.

#1 Roman Reigns just about retains the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar

This is the only announced match for SummerSlam, with WWE putting on another main event between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. The two will now clash in a Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

While the action will likely be brutal, the result doesn't seem in much doubt. The Beast Incarnate is WWE's backup plan, with Randy Orton being The Tribal Chief's original opponent at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

As a result, Lesnar is seemingly set to take another loss to Reigns. However, he won't be pinned this time due to the Last Man Standing rules. Perhaps that is the thinking behind the stipulation.

The finish could see a huge spot where both men are down for the referee's 10-count, only for The Usos to help Roman Reigns get to his feet. This would be a smart way to end this overly long saga.

