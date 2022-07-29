Triple H has a surprise, Heavyweight Champion ready to return? Top 8 most anticipated returns of WWE SummerSlam 2022

The upcoming WWE SummerSlam 2022 Premium Live Event is subject to numerous anticipated returns. As is customary for every big event, fans are hoping to witness the potential comebacks of their favorite superstars.

While most cases are highly unlikely, some of them could pan out exactly as they wish. Bonus.Finder researched the best and most anticipated returns for the upcoming event. The study meticulously looked at the most talked about wrestlers using a social media listening tool, analyzing what fans expected to see at Summerslam 2022 on July 30th.

This list will look at the eight most anticipated returns at WWE SummerSlam 2022.

Note: Ronda Rousey and Asuka were also part of the study due to their surprise returns earlier this year, but are excluded from this list as they are active on SmackDown and RAW respectively.

#8. Paige: Twitter mentions: 1993 +

The Anti-Diva

Paige officially retired from in-ring competition in April 2018 after being sidelined by a neck injury. She took on non-wrestling roles in WWE till June 7 this year after which her contract expired.

Nevertheless, her potential return is still a hot topic for the WWE Universe. They remember the past glory of the Anti-Diva at SummerSlam. Paige won the WWE Diva's Championship on her 22nd birthday in 2014. A year later, Paige teamed up with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch to win a three-team elimination match.

The Anti-Diva is scheduled to appear for Starrcast V in Nashville, Tennessee. Her appearance coincides with SummerSlam 2022. It is unlikely that she will return to WWE, yet there is a buzz among fans anticipating her return to the company.

#7. Bayley: Twitter mentions: 2945 +

The Role Model

Bayley has been out of action for a whole year, ever since she suffered a torn ACL while training for the return of fans. The good news is that her anticipated return is reportedly set to be at SummerSlam 2022.

PWInsider noted that The Role Model is scheduled to be in Nashville for the SummerSlam weekend. It is quite likely she will confront Bianca Belair at the upcoming event, subsequently demanding the I Quit match that was canceled due to her hiatus. Although she was on a losing run at that time, her fortune could change for the better following her comeback.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion had earlier defeated Asuka at The Biggest Party of Summer in 2020. Fans will want to see the same dominating Bayley again after her rumored return at SummerSlam 2022.

#6. WWE Hall of Famer, The Undertaker: Twitter mentions: 4780 +

@undertaker



The Deadman is headed to Nashville to debut his one-man show "UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW" the Friday night before #SummerSlam

The WWE Universe has been on the lookout ever since The Undertaker teased a return inside the ring during his Hall of Fame speech earlier this year. The words "never say never” indicate that he hasn’t completely shut the door on a potential in-ring return.

Fans will want a repeat of The Phenom's performance at SummerSlam 2015, where he trapped Lesnar in a Hell's Gate until he passed out. He could return at the upcoming event similar to his iconic return in 1994. However, his dramatic victory over AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 would be difficult to trump in any given one-off match.

The Undertaker is set to appear during SummerSlam weekend for a show called "UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW" on July 29th in Nashville. He will share stories from his Hall of Fame career and take questions from the WWE fans in attendance.

#5. Triple H: Twitter mentions: 5815 +

'The new head of creative - Triple H

Triple H is expected to make a surprise announcement at SummerSlam 2022. According to WrestleVotes, The Game would like to make a creative splash at the event. Fans are speculating about his return inside the ring or revealing a mystery opponent for Seth Rollins.

The chances of seeing Triple H in a match at SummerSlam 2022, though, are zero due to his health issues. He has already declared that he won’t wrestle again, adding that he has a defibrillator in his chest.

Yet, he has had his share of epic moments at the event, mostly alongside his DX partner Shawn Michaels. The duo defeated The McMahons in 2006 and subsequently The Legacy in 2009. Triple H also played a part in the successful cash-in by Randy Orton against Daniel Bryan in 2013, which led to the creation of The Authority.

The audience in Nashville, Tennesse will be ecstatic to hear The Game’s entrance theme. The new head of creative is set to make huge changes to WWE and it would be exciting to see how this pans out.

#4. Tyson Fury: Twitter mentions: 6925 +

Tyson Fury told



As of right now, no reports he’ll be at either show, with SummerSlam build starting tonight.



A reminder that Tyson Fury told @GiveMeSport in March that he'd likely be at both SummerSlam and Clash at the Castle in July and September respectively.

Lineal Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury was reportedly interested in returning to WWE this summer. This means he could have a match at the show after SummerSlam, Clash at the Castle.

The Gypsy King’s first fight was against Brawn Strowman which he won via Count-out back in 2019. The two eventually shook hands and teamed up in an episode of SmackDown, winning against Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel. Fury’s return to WWE is anticipated by both wrestling fans and boxing fans alike. He could be the 'surprise' that Triple H is planning on delivering at the upcoming event.

Two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has consistently teased a feud with Fury. Unfortunately, The Scottish Warrior is not on the card for SummerSlam 2022 as of yet.

#3. The Rock: Twitter mentions: 18,354 +

The Brahma Bull

The Rock is rumored to be the opponent of Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. The clash of the cousins has been teased heavily on social media and in interviews involving either superstar.

It is no surprise that fans have been keen on The Brahma Bulls' return to WWE, ever since the rumors started circulating. They are anticipating his comeback at SummerSlam 2022, twenty years after he last fought in the event. Interestingly, The Rock was defeated by Brock Lesnar for the WWE Undisputed World Heavyweight Title at the time. Fans believe The Great One will interfere in the upcoming match and help Reigns defeat Lesnar, thereby taking his revenge.

Subsequently, he affirms his status as a babyface by planting a Rock Bottom on his cousin, initiating a feud that would end at WrestleMania next year.

#2. Cody Rhodes: Twitter mentions: 19,223 +

The American Nightmare

Cody Rhodes is currently one of the most anticipated returns in WWE. He suffered a torn pectoral muscle in June and has been on a hiatus since then. The estimated healing time for the injury is six to nine months.

The American Nightmare addressed his injury during a recent appearance at San Diego Comic Con. He claimed he is ahead of schedule and expressed interest in returning to the next year’s Royal Rumble. However, fans would love to see Rhodes appear at SummerSlam 2022 in Nashville. His last fight at the event was seven years ago as Stardust, where he paired with King Barrett in a losing cause against Stephen Amell and Neville.

The crowd will be raucous if the American Nightmare returns as a surprise opponent to continue his feud with Seth Rollins. It could be a last minute decision that adds to the excitement of the star-studded SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

#1. John Cena: Twitter mentions: 21,270 +

Mr Hustle, Loyalty & Respect

John Cena has caught the eye of fans ever since his WWE return to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his debut. They expect to see him in action soon. The social media jibes by Theory towards the 16-time champion added to the hype of a showdown between the two superstars.

The Cenation Leader was expected to face Theory at SummerSlam 2022. However, the plans took a backseat when Cena was reported to be busy shooting Peacemaker 2. Chances of him popping up at the upcoming event are less, yet fans are hoping against hope, anticipating his return. The Champ has a memorable history at The Biggest Party of the Summer, having defeated the likes of Chris Jericho, Edge and long-time rival Randy Orton. He is even a strong contender for the 'Mr. SummerSlam' title.

John Cena unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at last year’s event. While fans consider a return against Theory a possibility, it is also possible for Cena to renew his rivalry with The Tribal Chief by interfering in his match at SummerSlam 2022

