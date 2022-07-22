6 WWE Superstars who are expected to return this year

WWE is deep into its summer season with big stadium shows approaching quickly. However, the company's main roster is not at its full strength. Major superstars are missing, the calibre of which could revitalize the programming when they return.

While some superstars could make a comeback after or even before SummerSlam, others might take a few more weeks or months. The latter are mostly injured superstars spending their time recuperating.

Positive updates and rumors surrounding potential returns have led us to speculate whether a particular superstar will be back this year. On this list, we will take a look at six WWE Superstars who are expected to return in 2022.

#6. Queen Zelina is expected to return

Queen Zelina is suffering from an undisclosed injury

Queen Zelina hasn't been seen on WWE television since failing to help Sonya Deville defeat RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair on April 25. Apparently, she is suffering from an undisclosed in-ring injury that requires surgery.

A report by PWInsider claimed that Vega was expected to be out for six to eight weeks. This means that she might be just in time for SummerSlam… and she apparently is!

WWE recently announced that Zelina Vega will make a public appearance ahead of SummerSlam on July 30. She will appear alongside RAW Superstar Ciampa and Sam Roberts at the Mattel panel of the San Diego Comic Con.

Although Queen Zelina is not making an in-ring appearance, the current news is a positive update on her injury. It has not gotten worse and might be in the last stages of the healing process. The first-ever Queen's Crown Tournament winner is expected to return soon and continue to reign supreme on the roster.

#5. Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair is expected to return and continue her rivalry with Ronda Rousey

Charlotte Flair's last bout before her disappearance was an ‘I Quit’ Match against Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash. The Queen lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to her rival that night and has not been seen since.

The storyline reason for Flair's absence was that Rousey broke her arm. However, she was actually taking time off to get married to All Elite Wrestling's Andrade El Idolo. The recent good news is that her two-month long hiatus is coming to an end.

The Queen is expected to return on July 30 as WWE is using her in promotional materials before and after SummerSlam this year. She is also now being advertised for an August episode of SmackDown. Charlotte is expected to be present in Raleigh, NC, according to the PNC Arena's website.

With her return imminent, The Queen must have her eyes set on regaining the SmackDown Women’s title, whether it is Liv Morgan or Ronda Rousey who holds it.

#4. Bayley

Bayley suffered a torn ACL while training for Money in the Bank back in July 2021. WWE announced that she would be out of action for approximately nine months. Unfortunately for the fans, it has been over a year since the knee injury.

The 33-year old kept herself busy last year by generating heat with fellow WWE Superstars on social media. This might pay off for future feuds as she is expected to return soon.

According to recent reports by PWInsider, the former SmackDown Women's Champion was spotted at WWE's Performance Center in Orlando, FL multiple times this week. This seemingly indicates that her injury has healed. Bayley is also scheduled to be in Nashville for SummerSlam weekend.

The Role Model just needs to loosen up her muscles and she will be back in action in no time. It's possible that she might go after Bianca Belair after her return. According to her, The EST of WWE was seemingly responsible for her injury at Hell in a Cell.

#3. Rhea Ripley

The most unfortunate injury might be that of Rhea Ripley. She failed to get medical clearance after having earned an opportunity to face off against Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship.

Ripley took a knee to the jaw after a double-team move by Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan caused her leg to rebound from the bottom rope. The impact was visible in an episode of RAW in June. Dave Meltzer went into detail about the injury, claiming that she also had a concussion. Rhea is currently using braces to support her teeth.

The Judgment Day member is expected to return soon after recovering from the “brain and teeth” injury. She regularly posts positive updates about her health and well-being on her social media. WWE has a strict concussion protocol and this might be the reason for The Eradicator’s delay.

Nevertheless, one can expect Rhea Ripley to be back this year and take on the RAW Women’s Champion - be it Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, or anyone else.

#2. Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes is expected to return as a much-needed babyface

Cody Rhodes will also accompany Zelina Vega at the San Diego Comic Con before SummerSlam 2022. He has been out of action ever since June, during which he suffered a torn pectoral muscle. The injury occurred while training for his match at Hell in a Cell against Seth Rollins.

Pectoral tears usually take six to nine months to heal. WWE initially announced the same. However, we might see The American Nightmare earlier than the given time. Rhodes rejected the notion of a long hiatus in an Instagram story last month.

Robert DeFelice @dudefelice Cody Rhodes addresses his 9-month recovery timetable via his Instagram Story Cody Rhodes addresses his 9-month recovery timetable via his Instagram Story https://t.co/ZRovUfKkJq

Similar to Zelina Vega, it seems like Cody is healing after the surgery and his injury has not gotten worse. The American Nightmare's plan to surprise the fans with a quick return may well be successful. He is expected to return before 2022, probably at the end of the year.

Fans may argue that The American Nightmare's return would be better left for next year, preferably as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble. However, with WWE lacking top-level babyfaces, they may want to utilize Rhodes as soon as possible.

#1. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Edge is expected to return soon

Edge turned heel for the first time since 2010 by attacking AJ Styles in February this year. Subsequently, he formed the villainous faction The Judgment Day and was joined by Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest.

The Rated-R Superstar even included Finn Balor after the group’s victory at Hell in a Cell. However, the members turned on Edge and kicked him out of the group.

The storyline was that they were annoyed by Edge’s constant patronizing and overbearing leadership. However, it was reported that WWE removed The Rated-R Superstar from the stable due to creative differences as they wanted The Judgment Day to be more supernatural.

Edge has been out of action since June this year but is expected to be back soon. The spooky vignettes on WWE programming contain hints about his past opponents, seemingly teasing his imminent return.

Backstage updates also indicate his return. According to Fightful Select, the current plan is to bring the WWE Hall of Famer back for next week's episode of Monday Night RAW at Madison Square Garden.

Fans believe that Edge will continue his rivalry with The Judgment Day now that he is expected to return on the go-home show for SummerSlam.

