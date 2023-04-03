WWE WrestleMania 39: The biggest winners and losers from Night 1

Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 39 aired last night from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The show was a massive success, with nearly every match on the card delivering a spectacle for the fans.

There were multiple title changes and some unforgettable moments during the premium live event. Some superstars will be leaving WrestleMania in a much better place than they were before this weekend, while others are back to square one.

Listed below are the biggest winners and losers from Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania.

#8. Winner: Austin Theory left WWE WrestleMania with more heat than ever

Austin Theory defeated one of his idols last night at WWE WrestleMania but did so in controversial fashion. The referee got distracted during the match and the champion capitalized. Theory connected with a low blow on Cena and followed it up with the A-Town Down to retain the United States Championship.

Not only did Theory win the match, but he also lost even more respect from the WWE Universe, which is great news for the heel champion moving forward. Cena has every right to demand another match against Theory and the two could maybe even headline the show instead of opening it in the future.

#7. Losers: Braun Strowman and Ricochet

Braun Strowman and Ricochet competed in the Men's Showcase Fatal 4-Way Tag Team match last night during Night 1 of WrestleMania 39. The Street Profits picked up the win after isolating Ricochet in the ring. Montez Ford connected with the From the Heavens Frog Splash on Ricochet for the win.

Ricochet is a former Intercontinental Champion and just a couple of years ago, Braun Strowman defeated Goldberg to become the Universal Champion. Ricochet and The Monster of All Monsters have the potential to be a great team but last night was a tough loss for the duo trying to establish themselves in the division. To make matters worse, Sami poked fun at Strowman by doing a hilarious impression of the big man at the press conference after the show.

#6. Winner: Logan Paul

Logan Paul may have lost to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, but he gained even more respect from wrestling fans. The 28-year-old reportedly signed a contract extension with the company ahead of last night's show and has already proven to be worth the investment. Logan's personality may not be for everyone, but there is no denying that he is a gifted performer and belongs in the wrestling ring.

#5. Losers: Damage CTRL

Damage CTRL suffered another major loss last night at WrestleMania. Women's Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch and Lita teamed up with Trish Stratus to defeat the trio last night during Night 1.

Bayley has not won a match since she defeated Mia Yim on the January 9th edition of WWE RAW. Damage CTRL debuted last year at SummerSlam and it appeared like they were going to take over the women's division. The complete opposite has happened and it may be time to disband the group to give everyone involved a fresh start.

#4. Winner: Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio may have lost to his father last night at WrestleMania, but his popularity has grown exponentially in recent weeks. The storyline between WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and his son has made Dominik one of the most loathed heels in the company. The younger Mysterio is getting incredible reactions from the crowd as a heel and that will continue despite his loss at The Show of Shows.

Bad Bunny interfered in the match last night, ripping a chain away from Dominik before he was about to strike his father with it. The popular musician is set to host BackLash in May in Puerto Rico. Dominik and The Judgment Day could be in line for a marquee match or two against Rey Mysterio, Bad Bunny, and the Latino World Order at next month's premium live event.

#3: Winner: Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair last night at WrestleMania to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship. The Eradicator avenged her loss against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36 and dethroned The Queen to win the title. Both superstars left the match with their heads held high as they stole the show in the eyes of many fans.

Ripley is just 26 years old and has her entire career ahead of her. She has already accomplished more than most wrestlers ever dream of and she is just getting started. Rhea proved to be the most dominant superstar in the women's division last night and should be in store for a lengthy reign as the SmackDown Women's Champion.

#2. Loser: The Miz

The Miz thought he was going to host WrestleMania alone but wound up being joined by Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg. The A-Lister eventually got in the way of the show as he issued an Open Challenge. Pat McAfee answered the call and The Miz immediately tried to back out of the match. McAfee easily defeated the former WWE Champion with a punt to the face and ruined The Miz's night in Los Angeles.

#1. Winners: Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens put an end to The Usos' historic title reign last night and captured the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships in the main event of Night 1. It was the first time the tag titles headlined WrestleMania and it was an incredible main event.

The former Honorary Uce got his revenge on Jey Uso and put him away with three Helluva Kicks while Kevin Owens connected with a Stunner on Jimmy. Sami's popularity is at the highest it has ever been and that will certainly rub off on Kevin Owens as the duo begin their reign as champions.

