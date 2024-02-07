Chiefs stars take the high road against Nick Bosa's viral comments on last Super Bowl faceoff

Nick Bosa will be one of the defensive players that the Kansas City Chiefs must stop in their Super Bowl showdown against the San Francisco 49ers. There was no love lost between Bosa and the Chiefs as they faced off in Super Bowl 54 in 2020. However, the four-time Pro Bowler had some words about the Chiefs offensive line.

Bosa made it clear that Kansas City offensive linemen Jawaan Taylor and Donovan Smith "hold a lot." During an appearance on KSHB-41, both players were asked about Bosa's quote, which was made during Super Bowl media day on Monday. However, neither Taylor nor Smith spoke about Bosa and his holding comments.

Bosa's quote has context going back to Super Bowl 54. There was a feeling by San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York that Nick Bosa was held in that game. This season saw the 49ers star reach double-digit sacks for the third straight season with 10.5 sacks.

Taylor led the league with 20 penalties, eight of which were holding calls. Smith was called for five penalties, four being for holding. The officiating crew for this season's Super Bowl will have something to keep their eyes out for between Bosa and the Chiefs offensive line.

Nick Bosa on stopping Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl 58

This Super Bowl rematch means a great deal to Nick Bosa as he talked about Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during Super Bowl media day. The defensive end addressed the two-time league MVP's fast release and ability to elude defenders:

“What stands out is very thin margins. Very grateful for the opportunity against the same team. We have to make it count this time.”

San Francisco had a 20-10 lead against Kansas City after three-quarters of that game. However, the Chiefs' defense shut out the 49ers in the fourth quarter, scoring 21 points to defeat the 49ers 31-20. Bosa had five tackles and a sack in that game. Mahomes won Super Bowl MVP with 286 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Fans will see if Bosa and the 49ers can stop Mahomes and the Chiefs from winning back-to-back Lombardi Trophies at Allegiant Stadium.