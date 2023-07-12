Hard Knocks 2023 team: Why were Aaron Rodgers-led Jets favored over other NFL teams?

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the New York Jets will be featured on the latest iteration of "Hard Knocks." The Aaron Rodgers-quarterbacked franchise will look to make it to the playoffs for the first time in 12 years, but first, they will have to break the "Hard Knocks" curse.

Last season's version was a fan-favorite for many, featuring the Lions amid their push to turn around a brutal playoff drought and led by outspoken coach Dan Campbell. Let's see if the Jets can pull off a classic.

Why are the New York Jets starring in Hard Knocks 2023?

The New York Jets have been mooted as the 2023 HK team for weeks, and there are reasons why they have been chosen. Here are three of them:

#1 Aaron Rodgers

Has the NFL had a more enigmatic superstar quarterback than Aaron Rodgers? Doubtful. The Green Bay Packers legend finally left Wisconsin after years of blowing hot and cold and has landed in the big apple.

The superstar quarterback's arrival in New York has created immense buzz and anticipation among fans, who will be eager to see how Rodgers interacts with his coaches and teammates, both on and off the field.

The show loves an outspoken superstar, and few are as boisterous as the four-time league MVP. The combination of Rodgers' talent and personality guarantees an intriguing storyline to attract attention and drive up ratings.

#2 A familiar face

The New York Jets appeared on the show in 2010, which was a sight to behold. Who can forget the vocal coaching style of former coach Rex Ryan and several sound bites that became notable after the season, like "That's being a jackass!" and "Let's go eat a goddamn snack!"

How about future Hall of Famer Darrelle Revis' contract holdout? The Jets served up a classic in 2010, and bringing them back in 2023 could elicit similar fireworks. Thankfully, rather than Mark Sanchez, the Jets' have Aaron Rodgers as the face of the franchise.

#3 Renewed hope

Buoyed by the monumental change at the quarterback position, the New York Jets look like a completely new franchise.

They offer a unique opportunity for Hard Knocks to showcase a team desperately needing a turnaround. With their last winning season in 2015 and a playoff absence since 2010, the Jets have endured a decade of misery.

Will this season be much of the same, or will fortune finally turn for the Jets? Stay tuned to find out.

Which teams have appeared in Hard Knocks?

Here are the franchises that have been featured on Hard Knocks since its inception:

Season Year Team 1 2001 Baltimore Ravens 2 2002 Dallas Cowboys 3 2007 Kansas City Chiefs 4 2008 Dallas Cowboys 5 2009 Cincinnati Bengals 6 2010 New York Jets Special 2011 None 7 2012 Miami Dolphins 8 2013 Cincinnati Bengals 9 2014 Atlanta Falcons 10 2015 Houston Texans 11 2016 Los Angeles Rams 12 2017 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 13 2018 Cleveland Browns 14 2019 Oakland Raiders 15 2020 Los Angeles Chargers Los Angeles Rams 16 2021 Dallas Cowboys 17 In season Indianapolis Colts 18 2022 Detroit Lions 19 In season Arizona Cardinals

