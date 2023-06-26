Hard Knocks 2023: New report reveals why Aaron Rodgers' Jets may be forced into decision

With Aaron Rodgers joining the fold, the New York Jets don't want to feature into the 2023 preseason edition of Hard Knocks.

But they might have to, anyway.

A report coming from Mike Florio from Pro Football Talk states that the team is bracing for the Hard Knocks in 2023 even if they don't want to take part on the show, and made their feelings clear to the league both publicly and privately.

There are four teams who could be obliged to take part in the HBO show due to league rules. The Jets, the Chicago Bears, the New Orleans Saints and the Washington Commanders all fit the criteria of not being on the show for the past decade, not making the playoffs over the last two seasons and not having a new head coach. According to Florio's source, the Commanders could be willing to do the show if they're picked, while Jets, Bears and Saints would not be happy.

Florio also says that the league approached teams other than those who could be "forced" to do the show to see if any organization would welcome the show as they're running out of options. The reporter specifically cites the Detroit Lions as a team that was approached, but declined the appearance.

Jets make a lot of sense for the Hard Knocks in 2023

The obvious reason for the league to want the New York team to be featured on the HBO's show this year is Aaron Rodgers. A superstar quarterback coming into the television's biggest market is too good not to use.

And, you know, you'd have a ton of inside access to Aaron Rodgers' figure outside the public cameras, which would be really interesting.

Aaron Rodgers changed teams for the 2023 season

We should also remember that, back in 2010, the team featured in the Hard Knocks under head coach Rex Ryan, which made the show a huge success. There was an inside peak at Darrelle Revis' contract negotiations while also showing Mark Sanchez as he was still beginning his NFL career.

While the league would love not to force any team to appear on the show, everyone knows that having the New York Jets on it for the 2023 would bring massive audience numbers. No other option would be as interesting for this upcoming season.

