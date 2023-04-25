The Green Bay Packers have officially traded quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets.

After announcing his intentions to join the Jets this season, Rodgers became a member of the team as the two sides involved hammered out a blockbuster deal on Monday.

Former New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan is one of many who loves the trade for the Jets. He spoke about it and what it means for the Jets on Get Up. Ryan thinks that Aaron Rodgers is the missing piece in the Jets' recipe for a Super Bowl.

"My dad's Super Bowl ring right here. And I feel like, why am I wearing it? Because the Jets are going in to me. Watch out, everybody. Here come the Jets. Here come the Jets. And right now, we haven't had this type of quarterback maybe ever since Namath, whatever, maybe ever.

"But anyway, this is it. This is the missing piece for the New York Jets right here. And you know what? Guess what? All you fans of the AFC East things, it ain't no fun when the rabbit's got the gun because we got the gun right now and it is on our defenses better than yours."

Rex Ryan added that the Jets have the best QB in the division and that they have a playoff-calibre defense.

"Our quarterback's better than yours. It is on. This is a great move right here, man. Kudos to Woody Johnson, to Robert Saleh, Joe Douglas, that team. And I told you guys, Woody's never been the problem. He put the money out there. He said, there they are going for it. And they should.

"They have a playoff calibre defense. And now you got the quarterback, watch out. I mean, the entire National Football League, we just put you on notice. And guess what? We're going to kick your butts. Here we come, Jets."

Aaron Rodgers makes the New York Jets contenders for Super Bowl

Aaron Rodgers at Los Angeles Rams v Green Bay Packers

Last season, the New York Jets finished the season 7-10. They ranked 29th in offensive scoring while playing with Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco, and Mike White at quarterback.

Led by Defensive Rookie of the Year Sauce Gardner and Quinn Williams, they also gave up fourth-least points on defense.

There's a lot of talent on both sides of the ball. The offense will welcome back second-year running back Breece Hall, who tore his ACL halfway through last season as he splits the backfield with Michael Carter.

The receiving core is led by Garrett Wilson, who won Offensive Rookie of the Year last year and they've added Mecole Hardman and Allen Lazard.

Do you think the Jets will become Super Bowl contenders with Aaron Rodgers?

