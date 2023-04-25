The New York Jets officially acquired four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers on a Monday evening, of all days. After numerous rumors of the star quarterback having circled back over a month ago, the trade was officially confirmed this week.

The Jets received Aaron Rodgers, pick No. 15, and a 2023 fifth-round pick (No. 170. In return, Green Bay acquired pick No. 13, a 2023 second-round pick (No. 42), a sixth-round pick (No. 207), and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that becomes a first-round pick if Rodgers plays more than 65% of snaps this season.

As part of his contract, the Jets picked up Rodgers' bonus option of $58.3 million and converted it to a signing bonus which creates $43.7 million of cap space. His cap hit for the 2023 season is $15.7 million.

Ian Rapoport laid out the details of his contract.

Rapoport tweeted:

"For his 2023 salary, the #Jets picking up Aaron Rodgers’ already guaranteed option bonus of $58.3M means that it converts to a signing bonus for cap reasons -- creating $43.7M of cap space and making his 2023 hit $15.7M."

According to Over The Cap, the Jets currently have $6.9 million in cap space, and this doesn't account for their incoming rookie class. They could free up $3.85 million of cap space by trading Zach Wilson after June 1.

Will Aaron Rodgers lead the New York Jets to a Super Bowl?

Aaron Rodgers Los Angeles Rams v Green Bay Packers

The New York Jets finished last season 7-10, and last place in the AFC East division. Many thought the missing piece to them being a good team was a franchise quarterback. Second-year quarterback Zach Wilson was often benched for Mike White and Joe Flacco.

Adding Rodgers to the Jets roster gives them the missing piece they'd need to become a contender. Last season, both WR Garrett Wilson (Offensive) and CB Sauce Gardner (Defensive) won Rookie of the Year.

Rookie running back Breece Hall averaged 5.8 yards per carry and 11.5 yards per catch through seven games before tearing his ACL and meniscus. The Jets have also added WRs Mecole Hardman and Allen Lazard this off-season.

As for the Packers, they will be a new team with Jordan Love taking the helm at quarterback. The Packers traded up for Love in the 2020 draft and he'll now take over as the team's leader.

Do you think the New York Jets will become contenders with Aaron Rodgers?

