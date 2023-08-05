Skip Bayless puts Dak Prescott in 'Hall of Shame' after Cowboys QB's incessant failures

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is yet to bring a championship to his team. At age 30, Prescott will be entering his eighth season in the NFL and will try to take Dallas to the Super Bowl. So far in his career, he's made the postseason four times, with a 2-4 record.

NFL sports journalist and sports show host Skip Bayless shared his blunt opinion about Prescott. Via The Skip Bayless Show, Bayles said that Prescott is in his 'Hall of Shame' while criticizing Prescott.

"I shook my head and said, 'Right now, Dak Prescott is in my Hall of Shame'. He's so far from Hall of Famer. I mean, Dak Prescott is now two and four in the postseason. He's had his moments. He's made two Pro Bowls. That was his rookie year, when Zeke had a whole lot to do with it. And that was 2018 when the arrival of Amari Cooper had a whole lot to do with it."

Bayless then went on to say that if Cooper Rush took over as the backup, he would be comfortable with it because he's the 'real deal'.

"I watched Cooper Rush take over for five games for Dak Prescott and run the offense more efficiently and effectively than Dak ever did. I'll be real comfortable this year if Cooper Rush is forced to take back over for X number of games, I'll be real comfortable because he is the real deal."

Could 2023 be Dak Prescott's last season with the Dallas Cowboys?

Dak Prescott during NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers

Prescott has been the starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys since 2016. He signed a four-year, $160 million extension in 2021. He is set to become a free agent in 2025, but Dallas could move on after this season if they want to, if he underperforms.

He has a 2-4 playoff record and hasn't reached the NFC Championship once in his career. At some point, Dallas is going to have to think if they want Prescott as their quarterback for the future and they may want to explore other options.

In his career, Prescott has a 61-36 regular season record and has thrown for 24,943 yards, 166 touchdowns, and 65 interceptions. Last season, he led the league in interceptions with 15 in just 12 games played. He will have to play better this upcoming season if he wants to be on the roster in 2024.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Skip Bayless, The Skip Bayless Show, and H/T Sportskeeda