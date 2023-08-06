It's not just Travis Kelce and the Chiefs who have taken over from Patriots' dynasty, Kayla Nicole is joining on the fun as well. The tight end's ex-girlfriend, who he reportedly dated until late last year, took a dig at the new video board that the New England Patriots have put up.

The new curved-radius, high-definition, 22,200-square-foot video board measures 370 feet by 60 feet. It is the largest outdoor stadium HD video board in the United States. Located on Gillette Stadium's North Side, it is nearly double the size of the screen previously installed on the South Side. It is part of other changes that are happening around the stadium prior to the 2023 NFL season.

If the New England Patriots fans were excited by this, they better not have seen Kayla Nicole raining on their parade. She took a dig at the team for failing to make the playoffs last season and asked them to watch missing out on the postseason in HD. She wrote in a caustic tweet,

"All so they can watch themselves not make it to the playoffs in HD. So sweet"

Does Kayla Nicole support the Kansas City Chiefs like Travis Kelce to take shots at the New England Patriots?

It is clear that Kayla Nicole is not a supporter of the New England Patriots. She is from the Los Angeles area. That would normally make a her a supporter of either the Chargers or the Rams. But given those teams have moved recently to the area, even the Las Vegas Raiders, who were previously in the city might have been an option.

Now, it is not at all necessary to support the team from the city one is in.She could support any other team as well. But given she has previously been seen in a Lakers' jersey, it hints that she values her local connections.

She has not shown any outward allegiance to any NFL team but that could simply be because she was in a relationship with Travis Kelce. Supporting divisional rivals like Raiders or Chargers, while attending Kansas City Chiefs game would have been an uncomfortable spectacle.

And from what we hear on the grapevine, there is a chance that they might yet get back together. Brittany Mahomes recently posted a photo with her, which set tongues wagging that Travis Kelce might be getting back with Kayla Nicole again. If so, she has enough reasons to root against the New England Patriots, who will be their conference rivals in the AFC.