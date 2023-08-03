Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole thinking about switching NFL sides over Bijan Robinson’s training camp highlight reel

The former girlfriend of Travis Kelce, Kayla Nicole, might be getting enticed by another running back.

The Instagram model is a popular personality in the world of the NFL. She dated the two-time Super Bowl-winning RB for over five years. Although their relationship did not end on an amicable note, fans never stopped loving and supporting her.

The Pepperdine graduate has moved on from her past relationship despite fans wanting her to get together with Kansas City Chiefs star. But it feels like she is eyeing Bijan Robinson, the highest-drafted RB since 2018.

Kayla Nicole re-shared a video of the Atlanta Falcons RB doing drills. She wrote:

"Do I need to become a Falcons fan ooooorr what?"

Image Credit: Kayla Nicole's Instagram Story

Renowned for his awe-inspiring catches, Robinson's highlight-reel plays as a pass catcher were pivotal in catching the Falcons' discerning eye, leading to his draft selection. Yet, it would be amiss to disregard his exceptional rushing prowess, which makes him stand out as one of the finest pure runners in the league.

His exceptional skill set aligns seamlessly with the Falcons' run-heavy offensive approach, masterfully crafted by Arthur Smith. As he dons the Falcons' colors, Robinson is poised to receive a substantial number of touches to leave a profound impact on the team's performance. With a promising future ahead, his versatile abilities are set to shine brightly in the realm of professional football.

Are Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce getting back together?

A recent post by Brittany Mahomes, the wife of football sensation Patrick Mahomes, ignited a flurry of rumors surrounding a potential reunion between Travis Kelce and Nicole. The post, showcasing the launch of a captivating Netflix documentary featuring Nicole and Brittany Mahomes together, set tongues wagging and fans speculating about their relationship status.

Fans speculated if Nicole and Kelce were back (Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' Instagram Post).

In the past, whispers of Kelce's alleged frugality circulated, but he was quick to dispel such notions, asserting his unwavering support for Nicole throughout their time together. Nicole herself rebuffed rumors about their financial dynamics, dismissing them as utterly absurd.

Amidst the gossip, Kelce has confidently expressed being "in the free market," choosing to focus on cherishing life beyond the football field and indulging in the sheer enjoyment of his profession.