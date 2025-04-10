Tyreek Hill's wife Keeta Vaccaro teases launch of her own tech company

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill's wife Keeta Vaccaro gave fans a glimpse into her current career endeavors. On Tuesday, Vaccaro posted a mirror selfie of herself on her Instagram Story along with a poll that she wanted her 96,000 followers on the social media platform to answer.

In the since-expired Instagram Story, Keeta Vaccaro tagged her company "CurrentSea."

"Day in the life of building a tech company?" the Instagram poll asked

Vaccaro shared that she is building her own company. (Photo via Vaccaro's Instagram Story)

There is currently only one post from 2023 on CurrentSea's official Instagram account. The page, however, does give a glimpse at what the technology company hopes to achieve.

Keeta Vaccaro's newest technology company, CurrentSea, will bridge the gap between content creators and brands by helping content creators get in touch with brands and allow for their content to become profitable.

Vaccaro graduated with an Entrepreneurship and Marketing Degree from the University of Miami in 2019. CurrentSea isn't the first business that Vaccaro has started from the ground up. She also established the fitness brand, "Own Flow" and an investing firm called "Investaccess".

Keeta Vaccaro shared a glimpse of her snowy vacation

Keeta Vaccaro and Tyreek Hill may call sunny and warm Miami, Florida home but, they recently got away from the warm weather and headed to the mountains. In a series of posts on Instagram, Vaccaro gave a glimpse of a recent vacation to Aspen, Colorado.

Vaccaro shared that Aspen is one of her favorite places and posted photos of herself snowboarding down a mountain.

"One of my favorite sports 🏂☀️💕🖤," Vaccaro wrote on Instagram.

In the photos, the wife of the Miami Dolphins wide receiver wore an all-white snowsuit that she paired with white sunglasses and a black helmet. With bright blue skies in the backdrop, Vaccaro can be seen in one of the videos venturing off down the mountain.

In another post, she can be seen wearing a monochromatic black look with a fur jacket and leggings for her first day in Aspen, Colorado. It's unclear if the Dolphins wide receiver was also on the trip as he wasn't featured in any of the photos.

