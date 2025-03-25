In Pics: Tyreek Hill’s wife Keeta Vaccaro turns heads at Miami Open in tennis-inspired fashion

Keeta Vaccaro, wife of Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill, has a flair for stylish looks and a love for sports. She attended the Miami Open on March 23 and shared her experience on Instagram with her 96K followers.

Ad

Keeta always impresses with her fashion choices, and this time was no different. For the event, Hill's wife rocked a trendy light blue co-ord set. She wore a cropped bralette top with a ruched front paired with high-waisted shorts. To complete the look, she added an oversized button-up shirt in the same fabric, keeping it open for a relaxed yet fashionable vibe. The outfit was perfect for a day at the tennis match.

Ad

Trending

Keeta also shared a close-up picture of her footwear, which featured Chanel white and black sneakers. The leather-mesh design and bold “CC” logo on the side made the sneakers a standout piece. She paired them with ribbed white crew socks, adding to the sporty yet luxurious feel.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Also read: Tyreek Hill’s wife Keeta Vaccaro takes on parenting duties after business trip to Germany

Tyreek Hill teases wife Keeta Vaccaro over 40 takes for Adidas vlog

Tyreek and his wife Keeta always create entertaining moments for themselves and their fans, and their latest one is no different. In his most recent vlog on YouTube, the Dolphins WR shared a video of a shopping trip with Keeta at the Adidas Originals store in New York City.

Ad

While the couple explored the latest styles, the real highlight came when Keeta started filming her outfit vlog. As she worked to get the perfect take, Hill’s patience was put to the test. He said:

“Hey, I’m the producer of this. I will kick you out of my workspace.” [00:40]

After 40 takes and redos, both husband and wife came out of the trial room and said,

Ad

“I’m not mad at my outfit,” she claimed, prior to Hill exclaiming, “I think I’m fresh. I think I’m really fresh.” [05:20]

Ad

While he hurled a playful complaint, Tyreek Hill fully supported Keeta’s passion for fashion and content creation. The 31-year-old has built a strong presence off the field with his vlogs and social media content. While on the other hand, Keeta, an entrepreneur and influencer, frequently shares fashion, lifestyle, and travel updates with her followers.

Also read: Tyreek Hill's wife Keeta Vaccaro gets special 4-word shoutout from Super Bowl LIV champion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.