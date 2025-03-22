Tyreek Hill's wife Keeta Vaccaro gets special 4-word shoutout from Super Bowl LIV champion

NFL veteran Tyreek Hill shared a picture of himself and his wife, Keeta Vaccaro, on Instagram this Wednesday with a special shout-out for his wife:

“Thankful for this wo(man).”

The couple posed in front of Adidas logos, with Hill wearing an Adidas T-shirt and Vaccaro dressed in a three-piece black outfit. It is unclear what the context behind Hill’s emotional message for Vaccaro was, but the couple recently toured Germany and visited the Adidas headquarters.

Hill, who has been in partnership with Adidas since 2018, signed an extension deal in 2021 and wears Adidas Adizero X cleats. He traveled to Herzogenaurach, Germany, for a business trip, and Vaccaro uploaded stories of their trip on her Instagram profile. She later shared a post on Instagram with the caption:

“Adidas Archive – We had the incredible opportunity to see legendary Adidas shoes worn during the Olympics and other historic moments. Such a cool experience—thank you for having us! @adidas”

The couple came across many iconic Adidas shoes and met the CEO of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, Toto Wolff, and skier Mikaela Shiffrin. The couple was accompanied by their daughter, Capri, who was born in November of last year.

Since her daughter's birth, Vaccaro has been spending a lot of time with Capri. She often shares posts on her IG account, capturing adorable moments with her daughter. Before traveling to Germany, she posted pictures with little Capri in a private pool while giving her daughter some swimming lessons.

Tyreek Hill and Keeta Vaccaro hints at having another baby

The couple got engaged in 2021 and later married in 2023. Capri is their only child together, although Hill’s recent social media post hinted that they may be planning for more.

ML Football shared a clip on X featuring Tyreek Hill and Keeta Vaccaro with the caption:

“TRENDING: #NFL star Tyreek Hill posted that he plans on having another kid with his new wife.”

The video showcases Hill and Vaccaro performing a viral trend while referring to their plans to have another baby.

