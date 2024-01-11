Top 6 NFL stars eligible for contract extension in 2024 ft. Justin Jefferson, Tua Tagovailoa and more

The 2023 playoffs have not even begun yet, and next season is already looming large.

The past offseason was a great day to be a quarterback, as the likes of Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow secured massive five-year extensions, the last being bigger than the previous one. Even defensive linemen got to partake in this feat, as Quinnen Williams, Dexter Lawrence, Jeffery Simmons, Daron Payne and Javon Hargrave all received four-year deals.

This upcoming offseason, many youngsters, mainly from the 2020 and 2021 drafts, are eligible for massive extensions that will lock them down for the long term with the franchises that brought them in. Whether it be a franchise quarterback or a playmaker who is responsible for scoring points or preventing them, big contract decisions await the following players:

#6) DeVonta Smith

DeVonta Smith warms up vs the Arizona Cardinals

DeVonta Smith is the only player on this list to have no All-Pro or Pro Bowls to his name, but he has still been a crucial component for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Drafted No. 10 in 2021, he has made the playoffs in each of his first three seasons, even reaching Super Bowl LVII as part of a deadly wide receiver duo with trade acquisition AJ Brown. He will be eligible for a fifth-year option come 2024, but a subsequent extension is also a possibility, especially as Jalen Hurts begins his monstrous extension.

#5) Justin Jefferson

Justin Jefferson vs Green Bay Packers

Justin Jefferson has been nothing but historic ever since being drafted 22nd overall by the Minnesota Vikings. He has already broken multiple records and received multiple accolades, including Offensive Player of the Year in 2022, in recognition of that penchant.

2023 represented a down year for him, as he struggled with injuries and the loss of his quarterback Kirk Cousins, who will be a free agent once the season officially ends. However, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah would rather keep Jefferson around, especially after finding his perfect backfield partner in Jordan Addison.

#4) Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence warming up vs the Tennessee Titans

Back when Trevor Lawrence was drafted No. 1 in 2021, the Jacksonville Jaguars were at rock bottom. They had just gone a franchise-worst 1-15, a great fall from the "Sacksonville" era. Rumblings of a dynasty with him and new head coach Urban Meyer were rife, but that did not happen.

Still, things finally got back on track when Doug Pedersen arrived in 2022. Lawrence and the Jaguars orchestrated a monstrous midseason turnaround to steal the AFC South from the Tennessee Titans, then go as far as the Divisional Round.

Even with another playoff miss in 2023, Trent Baalke seems to have finally found his man – and a massive extension seems all but inevitable.

#3) Micah Parsons

Micah Parsons after a defensive stop vs Los Angeles Rams

The only defensive player on the list, Micah Parsons has been one of the Dallas Cowboys' defensive stars ever since they drafted him No. 12 in 2021. He has terrorized many a quarterback and his offense (40.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles) and has been a multiple-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler.

His prowess has helped the team reach the playoffs every time, although they have yet to reach the conference title game for the first time since the era of the Triplets. Nevertheless, Jerry Jones likes Parsons, so do not be surprised if an extension arrives.

#2) Ja'Marr Chase

Ja'Marr Chase runs a route vs the Cleveland Browns

Ja'Marr Chase has been a phenomenal contributor for the Cincinnati Bengals ever since they drafted him No. 5 in 2021. Right from his rookie season, he showed elite talent, amassing a monstrous 1,455 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns and helping the team reach Super Bowl LVI.

He would make another AFC Championship Game in 2022, and in 2023 achieved a career-high 100 receptions despite missing the playoffs for the first time in his career. With Joe Burrow expected to be healthy soon, expect Bengals director of player personnel and unofficial GM to try to keep one of the quarterback's most potent weapons around.

#1) Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa after a loss ve the Buffalo Bills

Remember when there were calls for the Miami Dolphins to replace Tua Tagovailoa after he hit concussion protocol in 2022?

Those days seem to be long gone after the AFC's freshly minted Pro Bowl starting quarterback led the team to a monstrous 2023. The man who admitted to almost retiring had always been showing improvement since being drafted No. 4 in 2020, progressively having more passing yards and touchdowns over his first three seasons; but he always seemed to be dogged by injuries.

Fortunately, Tagovailoa managed to stay healthy this time around, and a huge contract surely should beckon for him.