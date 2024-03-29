10 best anime to watch if you like The Witch and the Beast

The dark fantasy world of The Witch and the Beast has captivated anime fans with its complex characters, steampunk setting, and enthralling storyline. The anime follows Guideau and Ashaf, who arrive in a town where a woman claims to be a hero but is actually a witch who cursed Guideau.

Seeking vengeance, the pair are drawn into a reality of magic, monsters, and moral ambiguity. If you can't get enough of its rich lore, high-stakes action, and nuanced relationships, here are 10 more anime that will appeal to your taste for supernatural drama.

10 must-watch anime for the fans of The Witch and the Beast

1) Spice and Wolf

Spice and Wolf (Image via Imagin)

This fantasy romance follows the adventures of Lawrence, a traveling merchant, and Holo, an ancient wolf deity in human form. Set in a medieval world of trade and commerce, their playful banter gives way to a deeper bond as the pair face threats to their way of life.

Like The Witch and the Beast, Spice and Wolf features a complex female lead whose supernatural identity shapes the plot. The intricate economic systems ground the story in realism, despite its mystical elements. With Holo’s witty dialogue bringing levity between tense moments, this anime balances drama and humor.

2) Made in Abyss

Made in Abyss (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Exploring the mysteries of a giant hole and the remnants of an ancient civilization, this dark fantasy also centers on two leads with contrasting personalities. The optimistic Riko and the cynical Reg descend into the Abyss, forging an intense bond despite their differences.

With its unique world populated by bizarre creatures, Made in Abyss matches the rich lore of The Witch and the Beast. Its adorable art style belies the disturbing turns taken as Riko and Reg plunge deeper into the darkness of the Abyss.

Fans of complex world-building and emotionally resonant stories should add this to their watchlist.

3) Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World

Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World (Image via White Fox)

When Subaru is mysteriously transported to a fantasy world, he must use his wits and special ability to rewind time after dying to survive. In his quest to understand his power and purpose in this new realm, he forms crucial alliances to oppose the evil forces that threaten the kingdom.

Re:Zero also features a high-stakes action set in a fantasy realm. With graphic violence and a psychologically complex protagonist, it matches the mature tone and complexity of The Witch and the Beast while exploring the motif of second chances.

The central relationship between Guideau and Ashaf is marked by trust, understanding, and protectiveness. The Re:Zero anime showcases similar bonds between leads.

4) Moribito: Guardian of the Spirit

Moribito: Guardian of the Spirit (Image via Production I.G)

This epic fantasy drama follows Balsa, a skilled female bodyguard, as she protects Prince Chagum from assassination attempts related to a spirit that has possessed him. Despite their differences, Balsa and Chagum develop a strong bond as they evade danger.

Like Guideau and Ashaf, Balsa and Chagum make an unlikely pair who must rely on each other’s strengths to survive their perilous quest. With its thoughtful dialogue and measured pacing, Moribito matches the serious tone of The Witch and the Beast in recounting their growing kinship.

5) Spirited Away

Spirited Away (Image via Studio Ghibli)

When Chihiro becomes trapped in the spirit world, she must adapt quickly and find work to avoid danger. Her friend Haku helps guide Chihiro while he deals with his own complex past.

Their affectionate dynamic mirrors the central relationship in The Witch and the Beast. Director Hayao Miyazaki brings his trademark emotional resonance to this coming-of-age tale set in a realm of gods, monsters, and magic that resembles the rich fantasy setting of The Witch and the Beast.

6) Snow White with the Red Hair

Snow White with the Red Hair (Image via Bones)

Shirayuki is an herbalist who flees her homeland to avoid a forced marriage to the prince. She develops a close bond with Zen, a prince from a neighboring country who appreciates her courage and kindness.

While lighter in tone than The Witch and the Beast, Snow White with the Red Hair features endearing leads whose steadfast loyalty to each other drives the plot forward through courtly intrigue. Their mutual respect and affection make them an engaging duo for fans to follow.

7) Death Note

Death Note (Image via Madhouse)

When Light obtains a supernatural notebook allowing him to kill anyone by writing their name, he descends into megalomania in his self-anointed role as a god-like judge. The cat-and-mouse game between Light and the enigmatic detective L keeps the tension high.

The thriller Death Note features a brilliant yet deeply flawed protagonist whose questionable actions propel the plot. With its cerebral games of deception, Death Note will appeal to fans who enjoyed the strategic elements underpinning the fantasy quest in The Witch and the Beast.

8) Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan (Image via Wit Studio)

Humanity faces near-extinction from the Titans, massive creatures bent on devouring humans. Eren joins an elite squad to confront the Titans, but disturbing revelations about their origin and his own powers complicate the mission.

Matching the dark tone and high stakes of The Witch and the Beast, Attack on Titan features the human capacity for good and evil through plot twists that blur the distinction between heroes and villains. Its intense action and mystery are recommended for The Witch and the Beast fans.

9) Parasyte: the maxim

Parasyte: the maxim (Image via Madhouse)

When alien parasites invade Earth and take over human hosts, teenager Shinichi Izumi becomes infected but maintains control over his body. He forms an uneasy alliance with the parasite to protect humanity while struggling to retain his humanity.

Like The Witch and the Beast, Parasyte explores profound philosophical questions about identity and morality. Shinichi and Migi’s unwilling co-existence mirrors the complex trust between Ashaf and Guideau.

With thought-provoking themes conveyed through an unpredictable sci-fi horror plot, Parasyte suits mature viewers of The Witch and the Beast.

10) Mushishi

Mushishi (Image via Artland)

This atmospheric anime anthology series follows Ginko, an expert in supernatural lifeforms called Mushi, who causes mysterious events. Each episode chronicles Ginko helping a new village or individual plagued by Mushi.

Like The Witch and the Beast, Mushishi crafts self-contained stories set in a fantasy realm shaped by magical creatures. With its muted palette and nature-inspired mysticism, viewing Mushishi evokes the sense of being transported to a mythical storybook world.

Conclusion

With its rich world-building, complex character dynamics, dark themes, and supernatural action, The Witch and the Beast has won over fantasy fans looking for a thrilling, emotionally resonant anime. The titles discussed above feature similar strengths that should appeal to viewers captivated by this engrossing series.

From the playful rapport between unlikely allies in Spice and Wolf to the philosophical questions raised by body horror in Parasyte, these anime showcase why the fantasy genre remains a vibrant space for innovative, psychologically nuanced storytelling.

