Demon Slayer characters who deserve a Quirk can come in a lot of shapes and forms because of the variety of players and the different abilities they have developed throughout the series. There are characters with very peculiar abilities, such as Shinobu Kocho and her use of poison, and others with very distinct fighting styles, such as Tengen Uzui and Akaza, who could be skilled Quirk users.

Furthermore, the Demon Slayer characters mentioned here are going to be given Quirks that are similar to the ones displayed in My Hero Academia to make it a bit more consistent. This is all mere fan interpretation, and there are, of course, other characters who could have made the cut, although these are some of the most prominent in the series who deserved a Quirk.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Demon Slayer series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

10 Demon Slayer characters who deserve a Quirk and why

1. Kyojuro Rengoku

One of those Demon Slayer characters who deserve a Quirk (Image via Ufotable).

Rengoku became a fan favorite in the Demon Slayer community because of his display during the events of the Infinity Train arc and his untimely death at the hands of Akaza in said storyline. Therefore, his heroic nature and skills as a fighter make him a very capable Quirk user, which would fit quite well with the likes of All Might, Mirio Togata, and Izuku "Deku" Midoriya in terms of heroism.

When it comes to Demon Slayer characters and the Quirks they would have, it is fair to say that Rengoku would have a fire-based one quite similar to Endeavor or even Dabi. It would fit with his Flame Hashira motif and is the most obvious choice for him, based on what people saw in the series.

2. Akaza

Akaza could have a Quirk (Image via Ufotable).

There is no denying that, as far as Demon Slayer characters go, Akaza had one of the best introductions in the series. He showed up at the end of the Infinity Train arc and had a memorable clash with Rengoku, ultimately taking the latter's life, as mentioned earlier.

Akaza has one of the most peculiar fighting styles in the series because he uses martial arts and hand-to-hand combat. It might shock a lot of people, but All Might's version of One For All, which was mostly superhuman strength, would be the best fit for the third Upper Moon.

3. Kokushibo

Another one of those Demon Slayer characters who deserve a Quirk (Image via Ufotable).

Very few Demon Slayer characters have the backstory and imposing feeling of Kokushibo, the first Upper Moon and Muzan's most loyal demon. His abilities with the blade are some of the best in the entire series and required the full efforts of three Hashira to take him down during the events of the Infinity Castle arc.

When it comes to the Quirk he could have had, it could be something related to his eyes, which he developed to keep up with the moments of his human brother, Yoriichi Tsugikuni. He could have Mei Hatsume's Zoom Quirk, which would allow him to see things from many different distances with a lot more focus.

4. Inosuke Hashibira

Inosuke could have a very athletic-based Quirk (Image via Ufotable).

There is no denying that Inosuke is one of the most popular and iconic Demon Slayer characters based on his design and quirky personality. He is also a very capable fighter and proves to be a valuable ally to Zenitsu and Tanjiro during the vast majority of the series.

Considering that Inosuke spent a lot of time in the wilderness during his formative years, there is an argument to be made that Koji Koda's Quirk, which focuses on talking with animals, could be the best choice for him.

5. Tengen Uzui

Uzui could be a capable Quirk user (Image via Ufotable).

Tengen Uzui was one of the standout performers of the Entertainment District arc, and his charisma was a huge reason for it. Furthermore, he has a very unique fighting style because he wields two short blades and is a ninja, which is quite different from the other Hashira.

When it comes to Demon Slayer characters who could have a Quirk, Tengen would probably do quite a lot with Mirio Togata's Permeation powers, which allow him to walk through things and living beings. Considering Tengen's ninja background, that could be a practical ability and very useful in a lot of missions.

6. Gyomei Himejima

The strongest Hashira is one of those Demon Slayer characters who deserve a Quirk (Image via Ufotable).

When it comes to Demon Slayer characters and how strong they are, it is clear that Gyomei is the most powerful Hashira in the entire series. His physical strength, along with his mastery of the Breathing technique, and his exploits against enemies of Kokushibo's caliber show that he is in a league of his own in terms of power.

While there are several Quirks that could suit him, his physical fighting style could benefit from having Eijiro Kirishima's Hardening powers. If given this Quirk, Gyomei could harden his skin to the point of being extremely resistant, which is something that could be pivotal in combat.

7. Shinobu Kocho

Shinobu's poison knowledge would make her a great Quirk user (Image via Ufotable).

As mentioned earlier, there are Demon Slayer characters who have peculiar fighting styles, and Shinobu Kocho is a very good example of that. Due to her not having a lot of upper body strength, she creates special poisons to hurt demons and adds them to her blade, thus focusing on finding ways to hurt these creatures in more specific ways.

In that regard, there is an argument to be made that she could use Mina Ashido's Acid Quirk, which could be an interesting way to destroy or at least weaken demons. It would also play out with Shinobu's disdain for these creatures and how she wants to make them suffer because of the death of her sister Kanae.

8. Giyuu Tomioka

Tomioka is one of those Demon Slayer characters who could be a great Quirk user (Image via Ufotable).

There is no denying that Tomioka is one of the most popular and important Demon Slayer characters since he was the one who rescued Tanjiro and Nezuko Kamado when the latter turned into a demon. He is also one of the strongest Hashira and is a valuable ally to Tanjiro throughout the story, to the point there wouldn't be a series without his contributions.

It goes without saying that the Water Hashira should have a Quirk based on that element, which belonged to a small villain named Hanzo Suiden, who was part of Tomura Shigaraki's army when they attacked UA earlier in the series. This Quirk is all about water manipulation, which would fit quite well with Tomioka's abilities.

9. Tanjiro Kamado

Tanjiro could be a Fire and Water Quirk user (Image via Ufotable).

It would make a lot of sense that the protagonist would be one of the Demon Slayer characters who deserve a Quirk, which is why Tanjiro Kamado is part of this list. He started the series using the Water Breathing technique, but he eventually learned to execute Sun Breathing, which became his main attack of choice when fighting demons.

While there isn't a Quirk in My Hero Academia that would be a perfect fit for Tanjiro, he could have a variation of Shoto Todoroki's, which focuses on having fire and ice powers. In Tanjiro's case, it would be water and fire, making a lot of sense when considering his evolution throughout the story.

10. Mitsuri Kanroji

Another great choice for Quirks among Demon Slayer characters (Image via Ufotable).

Mitsuri is a rare case in her series because she was born with superhuman strength and was capable of overpowering grown men when she was just a child. That is part of the reason why she joined the Demon Slayer Corps since she had a natural talent for combat due to her strength.

Considering the acrobatic fighting style of Mitsuri, it could fit quite well with Ochaco Uraraka's Gravity Quirk since it would allow her to dispose of her enemies and make them easier targets. That is also something that would fit with her personality, which is not that prone to combat.

Final thoughts

There are, naturally, other Demon Slayer characters who could have a Quirk and would be very good choices for it. However, these are some of the most prominent examples, and their abilities and fighting styles would fit quite well with these powers.

