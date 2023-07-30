10 hilarious Jujutsu Kaisen memes that have ruled the internet

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular anime series these days. There are a lot of reasons for that, including the strong characterization, a fascinating battle system, and the great animation by MAPPA. However, one element that often goes unnoticed is the series' sense of humor and how it has generated many great memes over the years.

In that regard, much like its characters, Jujutsu Kaisen memes come in all shapes and forms, which is why they have become so popular among the anime community in recent times. Therefore, here are, in no particular, ten of the best memes made by the fandom from Gege Akutami's series.

Yuji and Todo's bromance and 9 of the best Jujutsu Kaisen memes on the internet

1) The Good Guys vs. the Bad Guys meme

Sometimes the good guys look scarier than the bad ones (Image via Samin2783/Reddit).

One of the best aspects of Jujutsu Kaisen is the great cast of characters. Whether people are fans of Satoru Gojo, Ryomen Sukuna, Yuji Itadori, Nobara Kugisaki, and so on, this anime has many compelling characters that have become extremely popular within the anime community.

However, there is no denying that mangaka Gege Akutami and MAPPA have played around with certain aspects, such as Gojo's comment that a Jujutsu sorcerer has to be a little bit crazy. The above meme is thus a good example to illustrate that point, with some of the good guys pulling off faces worthy of a main villain. Meanwhile, the antagonists are sometimes seen being silly and goofy, making adorable faces. As such, the change in expressions often gives the impression that their roles should be interchanged.

2) Megumi being the only introvert

Megumi has it rough in his team (Image via imnotlyle/Reddit).

It's no secret that Megumi Fushiguro is a lot more reserved than his teacher and his classmates in Jujutsu High, which is why he is often viewed as the "Jujutsu Kaisen Sasuke". Yuji Itadori is energetic and lively, while Nobara Kugisaki is outspoken and straightforward, and Satoru Gojo is... well, Satoru Gojo.

Therefore, this meme about Megumi enjoying himself a lot more when he isn't without his team is a good representation of the squad. As the sole introvert in the team, sometimes it can get a bit overwhelming. Especially when MAPPA even doubled down on that perception with a special scene after one of the episodes in the first season of the anime.

3) The Junpei Yoshino twist

The Junpei twist went viral online (Image via habeeps21/Reddit).

When Junpei Yoshino showed up in the first season of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, many people were expecting him to join with Yuji's team. After all, this seemed to be a common direction that most shonen series tend to make, and Junpei was even featured in the opening of the anime. However, things didn't head in that direction. Not even close.

The way Junpei was killed by Mahito left a lasting mark in the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom, with a lot of people jokingly saying how much MAPPA tricked them with the opening. As it is, this was a smart play by the studio as they played with a lot of shonen conventions to deceive their audience.

4) Nanami and work life

Nanami became one of the most popular characters in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via AllAnimeVibe/Twitter).

Nanami Kento is a fan favorite among the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom and is easy to see why: his character design, his personality, battle style, and ideology make him a compelling individual. However, as this meme shows, his relationship with his professional life is all too relatable.

Simply put, Nanami is in it for the money and to get the job done. He doesn't love his career or his duty as a sorcerer. He just does the former to make a living and retire young, while he does the latter because it is the responsible thing to do. That is something that this meme shows in a funny but simple way.

5) Itadori's "resurrection"

Itadori had made a rather bizarre comeback (Image via T4_DINO/Reddit).

Protagonist Yuji Itadori had seemingly died during the events of an early arc in the series, and Satoru Gojo had kept his return as a secret for a long time to train him. In that regard, Gojo, being the man he is, made sure that his comeback was done in a dramatically notorious way.

When the event between the Tokyo and Kyoto Jujutsu schools was about to take place, Gojo decided to make a lot of noise and celebration with Yuji's return. However, the reaction of his classmates, Megumi and Nobara, was rather shocking, which is why this meme makes them look like the poker-faced Saitama from One Punch Man, whose black and white sketch of saying "Ok" became famous within the anime community.

6) The Yuji Itadori "I don't get it" face

Yuji's "I don't get it" face has become iconic (Image via harshchhatwal2786/Reddit).

When Gojo was training Yuji in secret about the use of Cursed Energy and how it can be used for combat, there was a moment when the Jujutsu Kaisen protagonist made a rather serious face and said he didn't understand what his sensei was saying. Of course, this went on to become a meme.

The difference between Yuji's face and what he is saying is so big that is difficult to not chuckle when watching this scene. Moreover, the way that it has been used for a lot of different memes, such as this one, hasn't disappointed one bit. It's probably one of the most popular Jujutsu Kaisen memes out there.

7) Yuji and Todo's bromance

Yuji and Todo have quite a fast-paced friendship (Image via Royalty513/Reddit).

Aoi Todo is a rather peculiar Jujutsu sorcerer: he is the kind of person who asks people, particularly men, what kind of woman they like and proceeds to beat them to a pulp or become their lifelong friend depending on the answer. Megumi Fushiguro was pummeled while Yuji Itadori became Todo's "best friend."

In that regard, the sudden transition Todo made with Yuji, going from strangers to best friends, is one of the most hilarious elements of Jujutsu Kaisen. This meme is a good representation of that as Todo, five minutes after meeting Yuji, was talking about the "many things they went through together."

8) Gojo trolling Jogo became a classic

Jogo certainly had it rough against Gojo (Image via ResponsiblePlace6984/Reddit)

Jogo is a Special Grade Curse and, for all intents and purposes, is powerful. He could have been a handful for a lot of different sorcerers, but he had the bad luck of running into Satoru Gojo, with the latter fully determined to make an example out of him.

Every Jujutsu Kaisen fan knows that Gojo, because of how insanely powerful he is, enjoys trolling and undermining his enemies, which is something Jogo was a victim of. In that regard, since his powers are magma-based, his reactions often included him exploding with rage, which is something that this meme, featuring Aang from Avatar: The Last Airbender, captures perfectly.

9) Miwa is a representative figure of the fandom

Miwa is a total Satoru Gojo fangirl (Image via Code-0001/Reddit).

Satoru Gojo is probably the most popular Jujutsu Kaisen character in the entire anime community. So, when Miwa Kasumi, a student from Kyoto Jujutsu High, was shown as Gojo's fangirl, a lot of fans related to her. This meme is a good example of that.

Miwa often tries to portray herself as a serious and professional sorcerer, but moments like meeting Gojo show her true nature. In that regard, the way she was chasing Satoru for a selfie was something that a lot of people in the fandom could relate to.

10) Understanding Inumaki is difficult for a lot of people

Inumaki speech is a whole new language (Image via MAPPA and Reddit).

Toge Inumaki has a unique Cursed Technique in Jujutsu Kaisen: he can cause a lot of different effects by simply saying a specific word. However, this forces him to only say food ingredients of rice balls when talking normally with other people so as to not hurt them, which has made it hard for people to understand him.

Naturally, as his classmates and teachers from Tokyo Jujutsu High got to know him more, it was easier to understand him. However, then there are cases such as Noritoshi Kamo from Kyoto Jujutsu High, who hears him talking about food ingredients and Megumi understanding him completely. This meme is thus a good representation of how most people would feel in that situation.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen is a series with a lot of funny moments that often go unnoticed at first glance, and the fandom has done a good job at highlighting through the memes. Moreover, it is also a good way to explain some key character traits in a funny and entertaining way.

