Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 has been confirmed to be in development, and although it's in the early stages, it's been announced that the popular anime will cover the Culling Games arc from the manga. Following the conclusion of the Shibuya Incident arc in season 2, the upcoming arc in Jujutsu Kaisen introduces fresh sorcerers and perils.

Notably, the Culling Games arc will delve into the aftermath of Gojo's exile, Yuji's death sentence, and Yuta's role as the executioner. Spanning chapters 159-221 of the manga, Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 is anticipated to maintain a similar episode count to its predecessors, with season 1 having 24 episodes and season 2 having 23. The focus remains on action, with adjustments made to adapt the manga's elements to the anime format.

As anticipation builds for Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, viewers eagerly speculate about the fate of their favorite characters. One aspect that fans are particularly intrigued by is the potential for character development and whether they acquire new powers or are likely to maintain their current strengths. This article includes entries for 5 characters who will gain a new power in Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 (& 5 who remain the same).

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinions and includes spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen.

Maki, Yuta and other characters who will gain power in Jujutsu Kaisen season 3

1. Maki Zen'in

Maki as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Shueisha/Gege Akutami)

Maki, already a beloved character among fans, seemingly meets her demise in the Shibuya Incident arc. However, much to the anticipation of fans, she returns to the Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 even stronger than before. This remarkable transformation occurs as she relinquishes the remnants of her cursed energy, fully embracing her Heavenly Restriction in Jujutsu Kaisen season 3.

In this process, Maki mirrors her cousin Toji, embodying a physical prowess that renders her virtually invisible to sorcerers and grants her feats comparable to the series' mightiest characters. Her newfound strength surpasses that of nearly every other character in the series.

In Miyo's domain, Maki undergoes rigorous training, participating in more than one hundred sumo matches to enhance her abilities. With the assistance of Daido's katana, she dominates Naoya, acquiring her own cursed energy.

2. Itadori Yuji

Yuji Itadori heals himself with a reversed cursed technique as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Shueisha/Gege Akutami)

During the Shibuya Incident arc, Yuji Itadori endured great losses, losing friends, his mentor, and a part of his humanity. Sukuna's rampage led to widespread destruction and loss of life. As a result, fans might witness a different Yuji in Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, departing from the upbeat and humorous personality they're used to. In battles, Yuji Itadori has changed a lot.

In battles, Yuji Itadori has changed a lot. He's learned new skills, like reversing curses to heal and fight back and improving his soul damage power. His latest skill is controlling blood through the Blood Manipulation cursed technique, hinting at even more strength. As he gets better, he gets closer to matching Sukuna's power, leading to a big fight ahead in Jujutsu Kaisen season 3.

3. Takuma Ino

Takuma Ino as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Shueisha/Gege Akutami)

Takuma Ino, a young man characterized by his scruffy brown hair and frequent ski mask, attended Tokyo Jujutsu High and currently stands as a Grade 2 Jujutsu Sorcerer. Introduced alongside Nanami in season 1, Ino is often regarded as Nanami’s "protege," and now he has the opportunity to demonstrate his skills.

He will show significant improvement before the battle against the strongest. In addition to his unique cursed technique, he will wield Nanami’s blade, which will be enhanced with the Ratio Technique, turning it into a formidable cursed tool. Ino will be among the sorcerers fighting against the King of Curses. He is also considered one of the strongest characters still alive in manga.

4. Sukuna

Sukuna fighting Maki as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Shueisha/Gege Akutami)

Sukuna, famous in the realm of Jujutsu Kaisen, still holds the moniker "the king of curses". The demon, housed within Yuji Itadori's body, returns after the events of the Shibuya Incident Arc. This comeback, marking the first appearance since the debut season, catches many fans off guard with Sukuna's immense power and the danger he represents.

But in the Culling Arc, Sukuna will become more powerful. As Yuji starts gaining control over Sukuna, he inserts a finger into Megumi's body. With this, Sukuna can effortlessly take over Megumi's body.

Since Sukuna was supposed to be Yuji's trump card, losing him could potentially spell disaster for Jujutsu High. Megumi will possess significantly more cursed energy and power than Yuji does. This will make Sukuna even more powerful. One can only imagine the destruction Sukuna could cause in Megumi's body in Jujutsu Kaisen season 3.

5. Yuta Okkutso

Yuta Okkotsu vs Kurourushi as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Shueisha/Gege Akutami)

Yuta Okkutso wields considerable power as a respected Special-Grade sorcerer, which is evident in the movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0. Not only does it highlight his backstory, but it also gives the fans a reason to believe why he can be considered one of the strongest jujutsu sorcerers. With his appearance in the final moments of the second season, the whole flow of the anime changes, leaving the fans on a cliffhanger.

In Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, Yuta seems to have gained a lot more power. Yuta will face fierce adversaries in the Sendai colony, including a special-grade cockroach cursed spirit, Uro, and Ryu, a centuries-long warrior.

Summoning Rika to replenish his energy, Yuta utilizes his rare ability, Thin Ice Breaker, striking foes with damage through Sky Manipulation. His impressive display in battle is a treat to the audience in Jujutsu Kaisen season 3.

Panda, Toge and others will remain the same in Jujutsu Kaisen season 3

1. Panda

Panda (Image via MAPPA)

A Grade 1 sorcerer, Panda stands out as a unique cursed corpse. Initially introduced when Yuji joins Tokyo Jujutsu High, Panda's true powers emerge during intense battles with Toudou and Mechamaru. It's later revealed that Panda, despite his appearance, is not a panda.

Crafted by the late Principal Masamichi Yaga, a master of the Jujutsu Puppets technique, Panda serves as Yaga's masterpiece. While it's unlikely in Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 for Panda to receive further power-ups since Yaga is deceased, there's speculation that if someone could harness cursed energy as Yaga intended, Panda could continue to play a significant role in critical situations.

2. Choso

Choso (Image via MAPPA)

Choso, a pivotal character from Jujutsu Kaisen's inaugural season, made waves during the intense Death Painting Arc, challenging Yuji and his allies. His brothers fell to the students of Jujutsu Tech. After the revelation of being connected to Yuji Itadori, Choso changes sides and supports his newfound brotherhood. While Choso hasn't experienced any power-ups, his unwavering presence adds depth to season 3's Shibuya Incident Arc.

As the trio plots to reshape the world, the upcoming arc promises significant ramifications for the Jujutsu Kaisen universe. Anime fans eagerly anticipate how Choso's involvement will shape the unfolding narrative and the character's fates in the series highly anticipated continuation in Jujutsu Kaisen season 3.

3. Toge Inumaki

Toge Inumaki (Image via MAPPA)

In the Shibuya arc, Toge plays a crucial role in maintaining order amidst the chaos. Meanwhile, Inumaki arrives to assist civilians and handle the Transfigured humans. Utilizing his innate cursed speech technique, Inumaki effectively calms the crowd, enabling Yuji Itadori to access Shibuya Station and aid Satoru Gojo. In this critical juncture, Inumaki's skills prove indispensable.

However, Toge remains unchanged in Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, lacking any power enhancements. Despite seeming absent after the Shibuya incident, Toge's return in chapter 220 delights manga readers. His unique Cursed Speech ability, which enables him to control curses and individuals through spoken words, remains pivotal.

Although he struggles to communicate with everyone using conventional language, Toge's presence remains significant. Inumaki's arrival also introduces a formidable and versatile fighter to the main cast, crucial for the impending high-stakes battles.

4. Masamichi Yaga

Masamichi Yaga (Image via MAPPA)

Masamichi Yaga held the title of Grade 1 Sorcerer, not for his prowess, but for the looming threat of his Cursed Corpse. The authorities feared the potential chaos he could unleash with an army of sentient Cursed Corpses, each as formidable as Panda, his greatest creation—a mutated being housing three distinct cores, emotions, and abilities.

However, following the tumultuous events of the Shibuya Arc, Yaga's fate turned dark. Accused of masterminding the chaos that ensued and stoking the flames of conflict between Gojo and Geto, the higher-ups condemned him to death. Yet, their true motive lay in obtaining his elusive formula.

In Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, in a moment of defiance, Yaga allows Principal Gakuganji to inflict fatal wounds upon him, but not before passing on his coveted formula—cursing Gakuganji in the process. Now, amidst the silent streets, Principal Gakuganji will corner Yaga, accompanied by other influential figures. The air will crackle with tension as the two clash in a battle of wills and power, with Gakuganji clearly holding the advantage.

5. Mai Zen'in

Mai Zen'in (Image via MAPPA)

Mai Zen'in, a second-year student at Kyoto Jujutsu High and a member of the Zen'in clan, is the younger twin sister of Maki Zen'in. In the Shibuya Arc, Mai joins her allies in a final attempt to rescue Satoru Gojo. She arrives and opens fire on Geto with a sniper rifle, aiming to stop Geto, but unfortunately misses. Despite her failed attempt, Geto takes notice of her bravery.

In Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, Mai may be rescued and taken away by Larue. As the manga progresses, it becomes clear that Mai's character remains consistent, but she sacrifices significantly for her twin sister. She gives up her life to enable Maki to unlock her full potential and fully embrace the Heavenly Restriction.

In conclusion:

The upcoming season of Jujutsu Kaisen holds the promise of both new powers and steadfastness among its characters. Yuji, Maki, and Yuta are poised for transformative growth by acquiring new abilities, adding depth to their characters, and enhancing their combat prowess.

Meanwhile, stalwarts like Panda and Choso remain unwavering in their existing strengths, serving as beacons of stability and guidance for their comrades. This blend of evolution and constancy sets the stage for an electrifying new chapter in the series, blending thrilling action with profound character development.

Related Link:

Jujutsu Kaisen: The Culling Game timeline, explained

What is the Culling Game in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained

5 Jujutsu Kaisen fights from the Culling Game that didn't deliver (& 5 that surpassed all expectations)

10 strongest characters in Jujutsu Kaisen, ranked