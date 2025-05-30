5 ways that all the My Hero Academia movies are similar (and 5 ways in which they differ)

My Hero Academia has been running for over a decade; the manga started in July 2014 and ended in August 2024, while the anime adaptation is still ongoing. Like many anime and manga that run for over a decade, such as Naruto, One Piece, and Bleach, My Hero Academia features plenty of expanded material. This includes four movies, several stage plays, spin-offs, and prequels like Vigilantes and the Team-Up Missions manga series.

The four My Hero Academia films—Two Heroes, Heroes Rising, World Heroes' Mission, and You're Next— all contain similarities and differences. A notable similarity is that all the villains are distinct from those seen in the main series. However, a key difference lies in the stakes for each movie; not every film involves the fate of the world.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for all of My Hero Academia, including the films, the anime, and the manga. All opinions are exclusive to the author.

5 major similarities that all of the My Hero Academia films have

1) They’re all canon to the series

All the movie cameos in the My Hero Academia anime (Image via Studio Bones)

While the concept of tie-in media is typically associated with comic books, the emergence of tie-in anime films as canon is a relatively new phenomenon. Only in the latter half of the 2010s and into the 2020s have canon anime films, such as Mugen Train for Demon Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 for Jujutsu Kaisen, been released.

My Hero Academia's films weren't confirmed as canon until the Final War Arc. In chapter 384, anime episode 156, titled It's a Small World, the movie-only characters, including Melissa Shield, the Shimano siblings Mahoro and Katsuma, Rody Soul's siblings Roro and Lala, and Giulio Gandini and Anna Scervino, make cameo appearances while watching Deku vs. Shigaraki.

These, along with follow-up statements by mangaka Kohei Horikoshi, confirm that the movies are canon to My Hero Academia. If those aren't enough, All for One and Shigaraki make cameos at the end of You're Next, episode 139, revealing that American pro Hero Star and Stripe was among the kids saved by All Might in the flashback events of Two Heroes. Moreover, Melissa Shield makes another cameo while designing Armored All Might in episode 159.

2) The movie characters take the spotlight

The Shield and Shimano families (Image via Studio Bones)

In every My Hero Academia film, though Class 1-A is usually in the thick of things, the movie characters often take center stage. Though the Shield Family may be the only ones with narrative significance to the series as a whole, this doesn't diminish the development of the characters in their respective films or their contributions within them.

The Shield family takes the spotlight in Two Heroes: David Shield's presence is fully explained through flashbacks to All Might's younger years, his and his assistant's harebrained scheme to retrieve the Quirk Amplification device sets off the plot, and Melissa Shield helps make a prototype gauntlet to prevent Deku from injuring himself with his full-power punches.

Rody Soul and siblings, Giulio and Anna (Image via Studio Bones)

Mahoro and Katsuma begin as shy and cynical characters in Heroes: Rising. But gradually, Mahoro comes to respect heroes more after Deku and Bakugo save them, and Katsuma uses his Quirk to save the two young heroes. Initially, Mahoro and Katsuma are bothersome as they report fake villain attacks, but they eventually warm up to the heroes.

Rody Soul starts World Heroes' Mission as a snarky, pessimistic boy with a very checkered past, but ends up helping Izuku disable Humarise's Trigger bombs. Giulio and Anna are the emotional core of You're Next. Giulio needs convincing to rescue Anna, and Anna finally gets to live a pain-free life by being Quirkless after being held hostage for most of the movie.

3) Different locations not seen in the series

I-Island and Nabu Island (Image via Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia primarily takes place in Japan, specifically in Musutafu City, located in the Shizuoka Prefecture. While most of the series is set at U.A. High, it also features other locations such as Hosu City, Deika City, Tartarus, and various Hero Agencies.

In contrast, the films establish unique locations. I-Island, Nabu Island, the fictional country of Otheon, and the Gollini fortress each have distinctive qualities that make them memorable as locations.

Otheon and the Gollini Fortress (Image via Studio Bones)

I-Island is an advanced manmade structure featuring several impressive exhibits for the i-Expo and a robust security system that immobilizes the Pro Heroes. Nabu Island is an idyllic place with ample open space and a small town.

Otheon's architecture places it in Europe, including shanty towns, vast countrysides, and walkable cities. The Gollini Fortress is heavily dedicated to Dark Might's narcissism, with numerous statues of himself as All Might scattered throughout.

Additionally, the fortress includes radically different environments that throw Class 1-A and Giulio off balance, such as snowy mountains, dense jungles, carnival environments, and ancient ruins. The Fortress also heals itself from any damage sustained, making it even more difficult for the Pro Heroes to stop, and absorbs everything in its path to add to itself.

4) A variety of movie original villains

Wolfram’s Gang and Nine’s Posse (Image via Studio Bones)

None of the movie's original villains are mainstays from My Hero Academia, and none of them are alike. Wolfram and his gang are criminals for hire, originally hired by David Shield as actors but later revealed to be actual criminals. Wolfram draws inspiration from Hans Gruber in Die Hard, though he is nowhere near as charismatic as Gruber.

Nine and his group of experiments from Heroes: Rising are Social Darwinists who believe the world should be ruled by the strong, boasting impressive Quirks, such as Nine's assortment of Quirks or Chojuro Kon's Chimera beast transformations. They push Class 1-A to the brink of death, especially when everyone teams up to stall Nine.

Humarise and the Gollini Family (Image via Studio Bones)

The villain faction of World Heroes' Mission, Humarise, is a death cult led by Flect Turn. They wield significant power and influence, second only to the Gollini Family, and only accept Quirks from individuals who exclusively serve Humarise. They had 25 international branches and Trigger bombs in each country to eliminate Quirks.

Flect Turn is a self-destructive leader whose Reflect Quirk is permanently active, resulting in violence stemming from a lonely adolescence and an almost religious fervor surrounding the pseudoscientific "Quirk Doomsday Theory."

The Gollini Family is somewhat akin to Shie Hassaikai; however, unlike the Yakuza, they are successful and operate publicly. Each member possesses a sufficiently unique Quirk to warrant at least one fight scene with them, from Erasure over an area to slowing down objects. Valdo Gollini, aka Dark Might, is a charismatic villain, exuding overconfidence as he acts like a dark, twisted version of All Might.

5) Different scenarios not seen in the series

Different Scenarios not seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia presents several superhero scenarios that are familiar to comic book readers: hostage rescues, grappling with uncontrollable powers, and abusive families are just the tip of the iceberg. The movies feature situations that don't appear in the main series.

In Two Heroes, Deku and All Might team up to combat a greater threat. In Heroes Rising, Deku and Bakugo share One for All, and Class 1-A must undertake real hero work on their own. In World Heroes' Mission, they fight against an anti-Quirk cult globally, with Deku falsely accused of murder.

While You're Next might seem like an exception to the rule, drawing parallels to the Shie Hassaikai arc, it offers a unique scenario. Not only is Class 1-A inside a massive fortress that is slowly advancing toward U.A. High, but they are also fighting an All Might-obsessed mafia goon to save a girl who ends up Quirkless by the movie's end.

5 major differences that all the My Hero Academia films have

1) The timeline placement

The timeline placements for Two Heroes and Heroes Rising (Image via Studio Bones and Shueisha)

A relatively easy difference to spot across all four movies is their placement within the My Hero Academia timeline. This is significant for several reasons: it shows how much Class 1-A has grown since the beginning, it allows for a variety of different scenarios, and it showcases how much tougher hero work has become as the series has progressed.

Ad

Two Heroes takes place during the summer vacation between My Hero Academia's Final Exam Arc and the Forest Training Camp Arc, with episode 58 leading into it, along with two one-shot manga (Everyone is Someone's Hero, aka Chapter 3.3 of Team-Up Missions, and Volume Origin: Two Heroes) released as prequels.

Everyone is Someone's Hero showcases Melissa Shield's origin and how she knew All Might. Volume Origin: Two Heroes includes a one-shot called All Might Rising, which is a chapter in All Might's backstory, showing Nana Shimura's death and how All Might coped with it.

Ad

Heroes: Rising takes place between the Meta Liberation Army Arc and the Endeavor Agency Arc. It also features tie-in material with League of Villains: Undercover, showing Nine's origins and illustrating his disdain for the hero society. Similarly, Deku and Bakugo Rising from Chapters 9.1 and 9.2 of Team-Up Missions demonstrate Bakugo and Deku's strengths while foreshadowing Nine's absorption of Quirks.

Timeline for World Heroes Mission and You’re Next (Image via Studio Bones/Shueisha)

World Heroes Mission is set between the Endeavor Agency Arc and the Paranormal Liberation War Arc. World Heroes' Mission got an anime prequel episode. Episode 104 features the girls of Class 1-A stopping Trigger drugs from being distributed, and two one-shot manga.

Team-Up Missions chapter 46.1, aka Endeavor's Mission, introduces the World Heroes Association and tests Bakugo, Shoto, and Deku against Endeavor. Hawks: Soothe shows what happened during the flight to Otheon as a comedic moment between Shoto, Bakugo, and Deku, and it was adapted into an OVA titled Departure.

You're Next fits within the brief period between My Hero Academia's UA Traitor Arc and Final War Arc. It includes a one-shot manga, with Connect to the Day showcasing Class 1-A stopping Tartarus escapees across Japan, and both Dark Might and Giulio Gandini moving toward U.A.

Volume Next serves as the prequel to Connect to the Day, showing off Class 1-A's training as they prepare to pursue the Tartarus escapee villains.

2) The League of Villains' involvement and lack thereof

Villain involvement in the first two My Hero Academia movies (Image via Studio Bones)

While the League of Villains and All for One are the primary antagonists of My Hero Academia, their presence in the films stops after Heroes: Rising.

They are not the only villains in the series; independent villains like Stain, the Shie Hassaikai, and the comedic thief duo of La Brava and Gentle Criminal also play significant roles. Their involvement in Two Heroes is minimal, with All for One showing great interest in Wolfram's extortion scheme and giving him a muscle amplification Quirk, which he later uses to battle All Might.

In Heroes: Rising, Kyudai Garaki experiments on Nine, giving him the ability to steal Quirks, and the League is thwarted during the transfer. By the end of that film, Shigaraki kills Nine, declaring that he has served his purpose.

Lack of villain involvement in the latter two My Hero Academia movies (Image via Studio Bones)

For World Heroes' Mission and You're Next, however, their villains have no ties to the League or All for One. They don't appear, except for the cameo and brief mentions at the beginning of You're Next, as well as All for One and Shigaraki's cameo in the post-credits stinger of You're Next.

Ad

This created a mixed reaction among fans: those in favor say that it's good worldbuilding since logically, All for One and the League can't be everywhere, and other characters deserve to shine. Those opposed feel they were robbed of a chance to see the League of Villains, the Meta Liberation Army, or even the Paranormal Liberation Army fight or react to Humarise or Stain reacting to Dark Might.

3) All the movie characters' stories are different

The Shield and Shimano family stories (Image via Studio Bones)

One crucial element that prevents a story from feeling stale or repetitive is the variety of narratives showcased within it. In this context, all of the movie characters' stories are distinct, making the world of My Hero Academia feel lived-in, dynamic, and diverse.

The Shield Family's story in Two Heroes revolves around individuals striving to help others: David aims to keep All Might in his prime with the Quirk Amplification device, while Melissa assists in shutting down the security systems. The successor theme is paralleled wth David and Melissa alongside All Might and Deku.

The Shimano siblings in Heroes Rising initially appear timid in Katsuma's case, while Mahoro is skeptical of heroes. Over time, the two characters evolve as Deku inspires Katsuma, and Mahoro develops respect and admiration for Bakugo. By the end, Katsuma expresses his desire to become a hero like Deku, with Mahoro's support.

Ad

Rody Soul, Anna, and Giulio’s stories (Image via Studio Bones)

Rody Soul's life is shattered when his father is abducted by Humarise to develop the Trigger bombs; it turns Rody's and his siblings' lives into a living hell, as their neighbors ostracize them severely. The absence of heroes in Otheon, caused by financial struggles, leads Rody to become jaded towards the idea of selfless heroes.

Throughout the World Heroes' mission, Rody constantly tries to take the easy way out of every dangerous situation, including nearly handing over the case he's protecting to Humarise. He finally begins to change while on the road with Deku, after finding out his dad was executed while trying to stop Humarise's plans. He helps Deku defuse the bombs and gains a new lease on life afterward, "going straight" by getting a job as a bartender and studying to become a pilot.

You're Next primarily focuses on Giulio Gandini and Anna Scervino. Anna's Quirk, Overmodification, causes her daily pain, which only Giulio's Neutralization can alleviate. The Gollini crime family kills Anna's family and kidnaps her. Bound by a promise to prevent anyone from exploiting her, Giulio sets out to kill her.

Giulio's plans are mercifully foiled when he encounters Deku and Class 1-A while they are chasing down Tartarus escapees. Giulio realizes that killing Anna won't change anything, and likewise, Anna convinces him at the end of the film that he is worth the world to her. Anna's newfound Quirklessness is portrayed positively, which is rare in My Hero Academia, especially since she is no longer in agonizing pain.

4) The Pro Heroes' involvement varies

The Pro Heroes’ involvement in Two Heroes and Heroes Rising (Image via Studio Bones)

In My Hero Academia proper, the Pro Heroes are vanguards protecting Japan and the world from villains. They appear alongside the students when things are dire and offer assistance, unless they are already on the scene. In the movies, their involvement varies for good reason: they can't just show up and solve everything.

In Two Heroes, although various Pro Heroes are present at the I-Expo, they are held captive for most of the movie, and All Might is the sole hero in focus aside from David Shield. The two of them form the backbone of the movie, which primarily focuses on All Might's backstory and David's role in it.

The active involvement in World Heroes’ Mission and You’re Next (Image via Studio Bones)

In Heroes Rising, besides trying to stop the League of Villains from escaping with Nine at the start, the Pros are absent from the following events, except for some brief returns to investigate Nine's trail of destruction. They only appear at the end, cleaning up Nabu Island and providing much-needed support to Class 1-A and the island’s citizens.

World Heroes' Mission and You're Next showcase the heroes taking a more active role. In the former, they collectively confront Humarise globally through raids on their compounds and battles to prevent Trigger bombs from detonating. In the latter, Japan's remaining pro heroes strive to prevent Gollini's fortress from engulfing U.A. and later team up with Class 1-A to save all the kidnapped civilians while also saving Class 1-A from being overwhelmed.

Ad

Stakes in Two Heroes and Heroes Rising (Image via Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia resonates with many fans because the series adds tangible stakes to every arc without resorting to world-ending events. My Hero Academia's movies continue this trend, with the first two starting with calm events for Class 1-A that escalate into higher stakes, the third featuring the largest threats, and the last presenting the most personal stakes.

Two Heroes is relatively self-contained with its stakes, befitting a movie. I-Island is in danger, everyone is being held hostage, All Might struggles to maintain his muscle form, and then Wolfram kidnaps David. This setup is straightforward and effective, especially considering the implications of Quirk amplification devices being sold to All for One or other villains, and the chaos that would be unleashed worldwide.

Heroes Rising is similarly simple: Class 1-A is completely outmatched by four powerful and sadistic villains, their communications are severed, and any hope of escape is destroyed almost immediately. If they lose, not only do they and the island's inhabitants face death, but Nine would become the next All for One, potentially leading to worldwide destruction.

While that might be hyperbolic, it's important to note that defeating him required Bakugo and Deku sharing One for All, along with Shigaraki disintegrating him to finish the job. Considering the rest of Class 1-A is heavily injured after confronting Nine's companions and stalling him, it's not far-fetched that Nine and his crew could pose extreme threats.

Stakes in World Heroes’ Mission and You’re Next (Image via Studio Bones)

World Heroes' Mission features the highest stakes of the entire film series, with many arguing it should have been an arc in My Hero Academia. Humarise is a cult determined to destroy Quirks, with members choosing suicide over the risk of capture. If the Trigger bombs in those 25 countries detonate, roughly 80% of humanity would perish, as shown in the terrorist attack at the beginning.

The battle against Humarise's leadership nearly cost Deku, Bakugo, Shoto, and Rody their lives. The rest of the heroes fighting off Humarise's cultists worldwide and containing the Trigger bombs was no easy feat either.

You're Next contains the most personal stakes. It involves a hostage situation where many people are kidnapped by the Gollini family, the fate of U.A. hanging in the balance, and the need to stop Dark Might. However, the most personal stakes concern the fates of Anna and Giulio: whether Anna will live given her Quirk overloads, or Giulio likewise, since they both suffer several close calls throughout the film.

Final thoughts

All the smiles in all the My Hero Academia movies (Image via Studio Bones)

The four My Hero Academia movies have more similarities and differences than can fit on a 10-point list. Since they're all canon, a couple of other similarities would be that they all show how far the heroes have come: Nine and his posse, Flect Turn and Humarise, or Dark Might's mafia would've flattened Class 1-A if they had encountered them earlier, for instance.

They're all worth watching for fans of My Hero Academia, and not just for the action. The characters, scenarios, and stories are all unique and provide a fun experience every time. It's recommended that fans at least watch up to the points noted to get the full experience, and look up the OVAs and one-shot manga chapters.

