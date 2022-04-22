Every main character in Attack on Titan, ranked from oldest to youngest

In Attack on Titan's cinematic universe, every fellow being is mostly under threat, ranging from cannibalistic Titans to fellow mortals. Eren Yeager, the protagonist, and his trusted comrades Mikasa and Armin are members of the Military Survey Corps in Attack on Titan. Throughout its course, the show presents a slew of outstanding characters who have left a lasting impression on the franchise's fans. Even with the four-year leap at the commencement of Season 4, you might be surprised by the age of several of these characters.

Age of 15 stunners in Attack on Titan, oldest to youngest

15) Ymir - 75

Ymir in Attack on Titan (image via Studio Pierrot)

Ymir claims she was imprisoned in Titan mode for around 60 years, during which time she stopped aging. In 850, these 60 years, added to her biological age, presumably 12, put her at least 75 years old.

Historia and Reiner’s vivid personality disorder and Sasha's drive to please people by masking her original accent and cultivating an exceedingly polite and formal style of speaking were all examples of Ymir's perceptiveness. She had a habit of brutally criticizing individuals for being dishonest with themselves as a result of her upbringing and conviction in identity.

14) Erwin Smith - 35-39

Erwin Smith in Attack on Titan (image via Studio Pierrot)

Erwin, who is held in high regard by Hange and Levi, is torn between his desire to satiate his inquiries about the status of the earth and his responsibility to safeguard humanity's future. Commander Smith is among the most senior members of the Attack on Titan cast, though Isayama hasn't revealed his actual age. Erwin was presumably senior to Levi in both status and age by the time the narrative commenced in 850. He must be in his mid to late thirties as a result. Erwin, unfortunately, perished in a battle in Season 3, therefore he never witnessed the events in the fourth.

13) Levi Ackerman - 30-33

Levi Ackerman (image via Studio Pierrot)

Levi's willingness to hunt down a troop of titans for humanity's sake speaks volumes about the captain. The true tritagonist of this animanga series, Levi Ackerman, is the Survey Corps' captain and is widely regarded as the most powerful combatant alive. He has a gruff and unsocial attitude, yet his subordinates respect him and he's concerned about their well-being. The captain's age was never officially established. However, the creator, Isayama, stated that Levi was probably in his "early 30s."

12) Hange Zoe - 29-32

Hange Zoe in Attack on Titan (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The age of Hange Zoe is likewise a mystery. Hange Zoe is probably thought to be younger than the other series leaders. They look to be approximately the same age as Levi, and many admirers believe Hange is between 29 and 32 in the first season of Attack on Titan.

Hange Zoe is the temporary Commander (and commander of the fourth squad) of the survey corps, after Erwin. Hange's demeanor is scattered throughout; they may be incredibly enthusiastic and willing to experiment with the Titans, and they can also be quite serious about their responsibilities. Their wild temperament drove them to take perilous risks. Hange becomes enigmatic and a more somber persona as the tale unfolds, mirroring their increasingly authoritarian approach to the show.

11) Zeke Yeager - 29

Zeke Jeager wasn't portrayed until the second season, although by then he appeared to be around 25 years old. During Season 4, he will be 29 years old.

His age is based in part on his relationship with Eren. Eren's older half-brother, Zeke, is the son of Grisha Jeager and Dina Fritz.

10) Reiner Braun - 21

Reiner in Attack on Titan (image via Studio Pierrot)

Reiner is responsible and ardent. Aspects of his personality render him gutsy, brave, and honest. Reiner Braun, who is 17 years old in season 1 and in the fourth season he is 21, is surpassing the central characters by a few years. Reiner's unveiling was so unexpected and well-executed that it sent ripples across the anime community.

Reiner's dual existence caused him to suffer from a variety of mental illnesses as he became engrossed in the character he built. He absorbed Marcel's personality as his own, but also developed a negative attitude about himself.

9) Pieck Finger - 21

Pieck Finger made an appearance in season 3, however she is a minor character. She is 21 in season 4 compared to 17 in the first season.

Pieck, as kind as she is outside the fight, is a force to be reckoned with when things go down. She is plenty prepared to go to any lengths to protect her teammates and the general public.

8) Jean - 19

Jean Kirstein was first presented as a rambunctious Survey Corps recruit. In the opening episodes, Jean is the adversary, and he frequently conflicts with Eren, partly because both have a propensity to let their feelings go rampant. He joined the Corps around the same age as Eren, 15. Jean is 19 in Season 4, marking him as contemporaneous to Mikasa and the lot.

7) Historia - 19

Historia Reiss, in Attack on Titan (image via Netflix)

Historia Reiss entered the Training Corps in Season 1, putting her on the same age scale as that of Eren, 15 in Season 1 and 19 in Season 4. Historia's youth was marked by solitude and self-loathing as the sole surviving descendants of the Reiss dynasty. She grew up feeling unloved and publicly despised by her family.

Historia, although being among the show's youngest characters, is often applauded by admirers for her mental resiliency.

6) Sasha Braus - 19

Sasha Braus as seen in Attack on Titan (image via Studio Pierrot)

Sasha falls under the same age category as her comrades Eren, Armin, Mikasa, Jean, and Connie, therefore she was 15 when she first appeared in Season 1 eating a potato during the Survey Corps roll call. Sasha hasn't made it past the age of 19 since she was murdered in season 4.

She was seen as a shy person, but she was courageous and had sharp intuition. Isayama revealed that he named her Sasha after actor Sacha Baron Cohen because he wanted to use her character as a comedic element in the show.

5) Connie Springer - 19

AnimeTV チェーン @animetv_jp



Happy Birthday ~ 🥺 (05/02) Today in Japan is Connie Springer Birthday!Happy Birthday ~ 🥺 (05/02) Today in Japan is Connie Springer Birthday! 🎉Happy Birthday ~ 🥺 https://t.co/QzVB87UoFQ

Eren, Mikasa, Armin, and Jean are all the same age as Connie Springer. He admitted himself to the Corps at a tender age of 15 and is 19, by the beginning of the fourth installment . Connie, who is friendly and personable, enters the military with no grandiose or heroic goals in mind, only the desire to create a path to the Police Brigade.

Connie has an outgoing personality, although he is often hasty and appears to lack focus as a trainee.

4) Armin - 19

Armin remains in the exact same age group as that of Mikasa Ackerman and Eren, his closest pals, although being a little more reserved than them. Armin was 10 years old when the series began, he was 15 when entered the Corps, and finally 19 at the commencement of Season 4.

One of the deuteragonists in the series, Armin is the 15th commander of the Survey Corps. He was named the commander by Hange Zoe before their death.

3) Mikasa - 19

Mikasa Ackerman in Attack on Titan (image via Studio Pierrot)

Mikasa Ackermann, who was 15 years old when Eren entered the Training Corps, is probably a month or so older than the latter. Mikasa, like Eren, was 19 years old when Season 4 started. Mikasa is much more mature and powerful than her two treasured pals, Eren and Armin.

Mikasa joined Eren's family after losing her parents. As a result, she is very protective of Eren, going as far as joining the Survey Corps to protect him.

2) Eren - 19

Eren was just 10 years old when his community was invaded, and he swore vengeance on the Titans who killed his mother. Eren enters the Survey Corps to attain this goal at 15. When the fourth season commences, we find Eren to be 19.

Eren has developed significantly throughout the anime, becoming a vastly more multifaceted protagonist as the series, Attack on Titan, progresses.

1) Annie Leonhart - 16

Annie Leonhart in Attack on Titan (image via Netflix)

Annie was raised to be a soldier and was selected among Marley's chosen Warriors to rescue the Founding Titan. Annie Leonhart, who was 16 years old in season one, looks slightly older than Eren. But her age remains unknown in Season 4. In the four years since she was trapped in the Titan crystal, many have pondered if she has aged.

She is exceptionally good with swords and as an unarmed combatant. She was trained by her father. She taught Eren her fighting techniques while the two trained together.

Edited by Somava