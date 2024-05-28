Jujutsu Kaisen's Gojo return tease has one answer no one's discussing, and it's not Yuta

Satoru Gojo, one of the strongest characters in Jujutsu Kaisen, has been absent for a significant portion of the manga's recent story arc. At the end of the Shibuya Incident, Gojo was sealed away in the Prison Realm by the villainous Kenjaku, leaving the students of the Tokyo Jujutsu High School vulnerable.

Satoru Gojo later dies in chapter 236 of Jujutsu Kaisen after battling Sukuna. Despite initially seeming victorious, Gojo is ultimately cut in half by Sukuna's world-slashing attack, which targets the space around Gojo, neutralizing his Infinity Technique.

However, in the latest Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260, there is a brief panel, teasing the return of a mysterious, powerful figure with a blindfold similar to Gojo's. This has sparked an intriguing theory among fans - the idea that Gojo might be making his comeback. Yet, it might not be Gojo who's reappearing; instead, the evidence points toward another formidable character. It's not Yuta; it's Kashimo.

While Gojo's return would be momentous, there are also compelling reasons to believe the blindfolded figure is actually someone else entirely. Let's break down this theory and the evidence on both sides.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Theoretical significance of Kashimo’s potential return

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260 was focused on the battle between the tag team (Yuji and Aoi) and Sukuna. Aoi's Vibraslap was the star of the show as this apparatus allowed him to exchange locations with Yuji on free will. The chapter ends with Sukuna about to expand his domain expansion but is interrupted by a silhouette.

Fans of Jujutsu Kaisen are buzzing with a simple but surprising idea that the person we see at the end of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260 isn't actually Satoru Gojo, but is Hajime Kashimo.

In chapter 237 of Jujutsu Kaisen, Sukuna calls Kashimo Bourei, which means ghost. That's an odd nickname, and it hints at Kashimo having some special skills. Then, Kashimo takes a heavy hit from Sukuna and just keeps going, which shows how hard to beat he is – something not many can do.

By the end of chapter 260, there's someone with crackling electric energy around them, a lot like what we know Kashimo can do. Some fans are pretty sure this means Kashimo is the one showing up, not Gojo, as they believe Gojo coming back would be a huge deal and not just a quick glance. Plus, the story has been dropping little hints about what makes Kashimo different and how he doesn't go down easily.

Now, let's look at why fans think it's Kashimo:

First off, when Sukuna calls Kashimo "Bourei," or "ghost," in chapter 237, it sounds like he's not just a regular guy – maybe not even a living person anymore.

Then in chapter 238, Kashimo takes a full-on attack from Sukuna and is still standing. This is really something because Sukuna's moves can wipe anybody out. The fact that Kashimo survives and gets called a ghost makes the idea that the mystery person at the end of chapter 260 is Kashimo sound pretty convincing.

Contrasting Gojo’s and Kashimo’s Abilities

While Satoru Gojo is known as the most powerful among jujutsu sorcerers, famous for his control over space and his extreme power, presenting Kashimo in a quiet and unclear way doesn't seem quite right. Gojo’s massive strength and the importance of his actions would usually call for a bigger, more noticeable introduction.

On the other hand, Kashimo is well-known for his strong abilities and special characteristics, making him a good fit for such a secretive entrance. His skills in battle, along with the ghost-like qualities shown in his interactions with Sukuna, build a solid case for believing he could be the mysterious person seen in the end.

Gojo and Kashimo: Analyzing the differences

Gojo and Kashimo are very different in what they can do and how they act, which matters when figuring out if Kashimo could pretend to be Gojo.

Gojo's special skill, Limitless, lets him put endless space between him and anything else. This means almost no one can hit him. He can also heal himself with Reverse Cursed Technique and push things away with Blue. Gojo is usually laid-back and easygoing, but he's serious about teaching.

Kashimo, on the other hand, uses electricity in his attacks. He can make himself faster and stronger by running electricity through his body. Kashimo likes to fight a lot more aggressively than Gojo does. He's also much prouder and thinks less of today's sorcerers, seeing them as weak.

These big differences in what they can do and their personalities would make it hard for Kashimo to act like Gojo for long. Even though they both have similar hair, the way they fight and act are nearly complete opposites. Kashimo probably couldn't copy Gojo's special moves or the way he is around others. Kashimo's low opinion of current sorcerers would also stand out if he tried to be Gojo.

How foreshadowing and story context influence theories

The theory that Kashimo is posing as Gojo relies heavily on reading between the lines and analyzing subtle hints and narrative choices. While Gojo's return has not been explicitly foreshadowed, there are a few details that hint at the possibility:

Gojo's absence is noted frequently, emphasizing how much weaker the protagonists are without him. This sets up a triumphant return when he is finally freed.

Gojo is established as incredibly powerful, and practically invincible. His defeat came through clever strategy, not power. This leaves room for him to regain the upper hand.

Gojo promised to look after Yuji before being sealed. Their bond hints he may return to fulfill that promise.

Gojo's laidback personality contrasts Kashimo's intensity. A dramatic reveal could show Kashimo impersonating Gojo's mannerisms.

Kashimo's interest in fighting Sukuna foreshadows a confrontation. He may be impersonating Gojo to get close to Yuji and Sukuna.

Kashimo surviving Sukuna's attack allows for the eventual twist reveal of his true identity.

While concrete foreshadowing is limited, there are narrative factors that suggest Gojo's return is possible and Kashimo has ulterior motives. Subtle hints plant seeds of anticipation for an epic comeback. However, this remains speculative until explicitly confirmed.

The idea that Kashimo might have returned as Gojo in the Jujutsu Kaisen series is interesting but unlikely. Gojo coming back now makes sense story-wise, to add excitement and hope. Also, Gojo’s power is crucial for fighting major villains. While Kashimo and Gojo have similar powers, Gojo's abilities are unique and stronger, fitting with the person seen at the end of Jujutsu Kaisen 260.

Bringing Kashimo back as Gojo would also weaken Gojo's character, who's shown as a very strong sorcerer with special techniques like Limitless and Six Eyes, making him nearly unbeatable. These reasons make it more likely that the real Gojo could have returned, not Kashimo.

