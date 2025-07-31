Kagurabachi chapter 89 spoilers: The truth about the Cloud Gouger wielder's death is revealed, as the armored Hishaku sorcerer shows his face

With the alleged Kagurabachi chapter 89 spoilers releasing online on Thursday, July 31, 2025, the manga was expected to continue with Kamunabi's battle against the Hishaku. Yet, surprisingly, the chapter focused on the armored Hishaku sorcerer and his connections with the ex-Cloud Gouger user, Misaka. The chapter will be officially released on Monday, August 4, 2025, at 12 am JST.

The previous chapter introduced Kiri Shirakai, the granddaughter of the Iai White Purity Style technique's founder, Itsuo Shirakai. As one of the elite Kamunabi fighters, Kiri joined Uruha and Hakuri to take on Yura and his Hishaku forces. Furthermore, the chapter revealed Yoji Uruha's sorcery.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Kagurabachi chapter 89.

Kagurabachi chapter 89 spoilers reveal the armored Hishaku sorcerer's actual face, the secret behind Misaka's death, and more

A scene from the Seitei War (Image via Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 89 spoilers open with the narrator explaining many weather-related legends that have surfaced due to a mischievous boy, who, at the age of 20, made a name for himself at the Seitei War, alongside young Seiichi Samura. The boy is none other than Ibuki Misaka, the ex-wielder of the Cloud Gouger.

According to Kagurabachi chapter 89 spoilers, three years ago, at the same time as Kunishige Rokuhira's assassination, a Hishaku sorcerer arrived at Misaka's doorstep. After an honest one-to-one combat, the Hishaku sorcerer had killed Ibuki Misaka. At present, Azami checks the corpse of the armored Hishaku sorcerer he recently killed.

Apparently, the same armored assassin appeared during Rokuhira's assassination. However, after thoroughly inspecting the corpse, Azami realizes that it's nothing but a puppet, controlled by sorcery. In other words, he concludes that the actual user must be somewhere else.

The armored Samurai Hishaku sorcerer (Image via Shueisha)

Following this, Kagurabachi chapter 89 spoilers shift the focus to the real Samurai Hishaku sorcerer, lighting a cigarette at a stall. He has a thin moustache, a sharp jawline, and a neat hairstyle. He appears slightly middle-aged, with a lean yet toned physique.

The sorcerer realizes that he cannot compete against the "executioner" person at the Kamunabi merely with his puppets, at least. As he thinks about this, a bystander asks an elderly lady at the stall to hand him a cigarette.

He asks the Hishaku sorcerer if he has fire by any chance. At this moment, Kagurabachi chapter 89 spoilers show the armored Hishaku sorcerer lighting the man's cigarette with the friction generated through his blade. The elderly lady seems nonchalant about this, but still, he can't believe how the person could start a fire with friction alone.

Azami, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

The Hishaku sorcerer comments that simple friction can cause fire if someone is good at controlling their spiritual energy. Just then, in Kagurabachi chapter 89 spoilers, he receives a phone call from the Pine Sorcery user from Hishaku, who informs him about the current situation at the Kamunabi HQ and asks him to come as soon as possible.

When he sounds slightly reluctant, the Pine Sorcery user reminds him that while his sorcery is potent in its own right, his real value lies in himself and his skill in swordsmanship. The Hishaku sorcerer further reminds his subordinate of how he killed Misaka three years ago.

However, the armored Hishaku sorcerer clarifies that the Misaka he fought wasn't the same sword master from the Seitei War; following the war, his fangs went dull. That's why he thinks it's truly frustrating when someone tries to appraise him based on that feat alone. He rambles on about how he spent years perfecting his skills but still couldn't give it his all.

A Hishaku sorcerer (Image via Shueisha)

According to Kagurabachi chapter 89 spoilers, the armored Hishaku sorcerer is hungry for an actual sword fight. That's why he doesn't want to partake in the mission at Kamunabi HQ, where he believes he won't fight his ideal opponent. Just then, the Pine Sorcery user informs him about Itsuo Shirakai's granddaughter at the HQ, as well as Uruha being alive.

The sorcerer also tells him about someone related to Misaka being present at the HQ, but the background noise blurs out the following words. As soon as the armored Hishaku sorcerer hears Uruha's name, he goes into a frenzied state. He makes up his mind about heading to the Kamunabi HQ.

Meanwhile, at the Level Three training room of Kamunabi HQ, someone is seen practicing swordsmanship while listening to music. According to Kagurabachi chapter 89 spoilers, the person happens to be the younger brother of the late Ibuki Misaka, Natsuki Misaka. The chapter then explains Natsuki and Ibuki's bond and how they crossed paths with Kunishige Rokuhira.

Uruha, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to Kagurabachi chapter 89 spoilers, Natsuki and Ibuki, known as the Misaka Brothers, were undefeated in their hometown. Whenever his brother beat someone on the right, Natsuki would deliver the same favor on the left. As such, they were the strongest when they were together.

Eventually, the Misaka Brothers, with their immense talent with swords, headed for Tokyo during the time of the Seitei War. Natsuki's brother was chosen to be the wielder of the Cloud Gouger Enchanted Blade. Although Natsuki desperately wanted to be on the same battlefield as his brothers, he couldn't make it.

Instead, Kunishige Rokuhira chose Uruha, a "newcomer," as the Kumeyuri blade's wielder. Natsuki was gutted for not being part of the war and clashing swords by his brother's side. Yet, he always remembered Ibuki's ideology, that if someone shows even the slightest weakness, they will be eliminated.

Yura, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Natsuki adhered to that principle and pushed on. On the other hand, Ibuki Misaka stopped wielding his blade completely and gained weight after the war. Eventually, he was assassinated by the Hishaku. Natsuki felt it couldn't be helped since his brother showed weakness.

Yet, he believed that he was different from his brother; unlike Ibuki, Natsuki never strayed from the path of swordsmanship for a single day. At this moment, Natsuki Misaka's monologue is interrupted, as he is informed about the situation at the fifth level. As soon as he hears the Hishaku's name, Natsuki recalls the tragic death of his brother.

Kagurabachi chapter 89 spoilers end with Natsuki Misaka, the captain of the Kamunabi Team Tougo, ready to take on the Hishaku.

Conclusion

Kagurabachi chapter 89 spoilers have confirmed that Misaka's death was truly a tragedy, as the ex-swordsman didn't have the same skill he once exhibited during the war. Additionally, the chapter revealed that the opponent whom Azami fought at the Threat Elimination Ground wasn't the actual armored Hishaku sorcerer but his puppet.

Most importantly, the chapter has set up an enticing battle between Misaka's brother and the armored Hishaku sorcerer, as they both are ready to join the battlefield.

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More