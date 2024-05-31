Konosuba season 3 episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Konosuba season 3 episode 9 is slated to release on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at 11:30 PM JST. Fans residing in Japan can watch the broadcast of the episode on Tokyo MX among other local networks. Global audiences can access the latest episodes on Crunchyroll.

The latest episode ended on a somber note because Darkness, one of Kazuma’s closest comrades, left his party without providing any reason. She left him a letter expressing her happiness because she cherished every moment she had with her comrades. It will be interesting to see the reason for Darkness’ sudden decision, and the reason for doing so will most likely be covered in the upcoming episode.

Konosuba season 3 episode 9 release date and time

Konosuba season 3 episode 9 is scheduled to release on June 5, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. Most regions across the world will be able to access the episode on the aforementioned date, except for a few countries owing to the differences in time zones.

The release times for Konosuba season 3 episode 9, along with the respective timezones, are listed below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 7:30 am Wednesday June 5, 2024 Central Standard Time 9:30 am Wednesday June 5, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10:30 am Wednesday June 5, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 2:30 pm Wednesday June 5, 2024 Central European Time 4:30 pm Wednesday June 5, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:00 pm Wednesday June 5, 2024 Philippine Time 10:30 pm Wednesday June 5, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00 am Thursday June 6, 2024

Where to watch Konosuba season 3 episode 9

Global audiences can watch the latest episodes of the anime series on Crunchyroll. However, the streaming service does not offer the service for free. Fans must avail of the platform’s paid services to watch the latest episodes and access the rest of Crunchyroll’s catalog.

Viewers in Japan can tune into Tokyo MX, BS 11, Sun AT-X, Sun TV, TV Aichi, and KBS Kyoto to watch Konosuba season 3 episode 9. Tokyo MX will broadcast the episode on June 5 at 11:30 PM JST. Sun TV, BS 11, and KBS Kyoto will broadcast the episode on June 6 at 1 AM JST. TV Aichi will broadcast the episode on June 6 at 1:30 AM JST, while AT-X will broadcast the episode on June 6 at 9 PM JST.

A brief recap of Konosuba season 3 episode 8

Once again, Kazuma died and was resurrected by Aqua. The mission to subdue the Hydra was a failure, and they had to go back home empty-handed. However, Darkness’s behavior seems rather strange. She always seemed concerned, and she wasn’t being her usual self. It was quite clear that she was dealing with something but refused to confide in her friends.

Kazuma saw Darkness’ resolve and decided to help her out with the mission. She and Megumin spent every day using her explosion spell. However, one day, Kazuma, Aqua, and Megumin decided to help her out because Darkness went all by herself to defeat the Hydra. Kazuma brought every adventurer from Axel to help Darkness out.

With everyone’s efforts and Kazuma’s planning, they managed to kill the Hydra. Meanwhile, Kazuma was quite afraid of the situation in the Kingdom since they put a bounty of 200 million Eris on the Silver Haired Thieves’s group. Kazuma being one of the perpetrators, was afraid he’d be caught one day. However, he had bigger problems to deal with because he found a letter written by Darkness apologizing for leaving the party abruptly.

What to expect in Konosuba season 3 episode 9?

Konosuba season 3 episode 9 is titled A Talking-To for the Runaway. The preview trailer for this episode was narrated by Kenjiro Tsuda, who is the voice actor for Hans. The preview showcased Kazuma and his party members looking for a front fighter, as Darkness left the party in the previous episode.

Moreover, as indicated by the title and the climax of the preview trailer, Kazuma and friends could visit Darkness' place and see for what reasons she had to take such a drastic decision. With the party now severed after such a long time, will Kazuma be able to convince Lalatina to return?

