Mission: Yozakura Family episode 11 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 11 will be released on Sunday, June 16, 2024, at 5 pm JST on MBS, TBS, and other affiliated channels in Japan, according to the anime's official website. After that, the episode will be available on Disney+ and Hulu, with English subs for international audiences.

Previously in Mission: Yozakura Family, Taiyo Asano discovered the secret behind the cube he had retrieved from the tree's hollow. Along with that, Ayaka Kirisaki joined the Yozakura family as a housemaid.

The episode also revealed Goliath's identity and saw Taiyo surprise Kyoichiro Yozakura. Considering how the latest installment ended, fans are excited to see what happens next in Mission: Yozakura Family episode 11.

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 11 release date and time

However, due to the differences in simulcast timings, fans can stream Mission: Yozakura Family episode 11 at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, June 16 1:30 am Central Standard Time Sunday, June 16 3:30 am Eastern Daylight Time Sunday, June 16 4:30 am Brazil Standard Time Sunday, June 16 5:30 am British Summer Time Sunday, June 16 9:30 am Central European Summer Time Sunday, June 16 10:30 am Indian Standard Time Sunday, June 16 2 pm Philippines Standard Time Sunday, June 16 4:30 pm Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, June 16 6 pm

Where to watch Mission: Yozakura Family episode 11?

Taiyo, as seen in the anime (Image via Silver Link)

Anime lovers in Japan can watch Mission: Yozakura Family episode 11 on TBS, MBS, and other networks. Global audiences can stream the episode on the Disney+ platform in selected regions.

Apart from Disney+, Hulu is another option where fans can watch Mission: Yozakura Family episode 1 exclusively in the USA. Fans can also enjoy streaming the episode on iQIYI and Netflix in selected countries.

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 10 recap

Hinagiku's chief, Rin Fudo, holds a hot pot party to celebrate the Kuroyuri mission's success. Meanwhile, Taiyo wonders whether everything will change once he opens the content of the cube and finds out the truth about his family's death.

Mutsumi Yozakura kisses him on the cheeks, assuring the boy that no matter what surprises come his way, he will always be the Taiyo she knows. At that moment, a marble falls out of the cube.

Kyoichiro informs Taiyo that the marble may contain recorded optical data, and it's possible to extract them. Later, Taiyo Asano returns to the mansion and encounters Ayaka Kirisaki. Apparently, the Yozakura family has appointed her as their housemaid.

Ayaka and Taiyo, as seen in the episode (Image via Silver Link)

Ayaka's introduction to the mansion becomes a nightmare for Taiyo, as she continues to try and assassinate him. Mutsumi feels it will be perfect for his training. However, Ayaka Kirisaki doesn't cut the boy slack, even when he's having a bath.

She intrudes on him and sprays acidic soap on him to test his evasion skills. However, Ayaka lands into trouble when the bathtub's electric trap activates. Yet she gets saved by Taiyo, who cuts off the powerline.

The next day, Taiyo heads out for a mission, accidentally leaving his phone behind. Mutsumi Yozakura finds it and notices someone named Kaoru is calling. Taiyo hastily takes the phone away, and leaves. Ayaka feels Taiyo is having an affair with someone.

Mutsumi and Taiyo, as seen in the episode (Image via Silver Link)

Following that, the episode time-skips to a few days, showing Taiyo and Mutsumi spending some quality time with Goliath. Mutsumi reveals Goliath is a wolf-dog who has been a part of the family since her great-great-grandmother's generation.

Even though Goliath disapproves of Taiyo sitting on his back like Mutsumi at first, after the boy saves him and Mutsumi from an assassination attempt, the wolf-dog changes his mind.

After returning to the mansion, Ayaka accuses Taiyo of cheating on Mutsumi. She presents a photograph of the boy with an unknown girl at a cafe. However, the girl in the picture enters the mansion, accompanied by her grandfather, Kaoru.

Kyoichiro Yozakura, as seen in the episode (Image via Silver Link)

They reveal that they are from Hinagiku, and Taiyo had apparently contacted them to find Kyoichiro's favorite tea, the Dark Sweet, which is extremely tough to find. The boy wanted to procure them for Kyoichiro, who looks out for him.

However, he wanted to keep a secret, so he didn't tell Mutsumi about it. Kyoichiro is overwhelmed by Taiyo's gesture but still cannot bring himself to apologize to the boy. The episode ends with the family enjoying the special tea.

What to expect in Mission: Yozakura Family episode 11? (speculative)

Futaba, as seen in the episode (Image via Silver Link)

According to the preview at the end of the latest episode, Mission: Yozakura Family episode 11 is titled Yozakura Ghost Stories/Spy License. The episode will likely highlight Futaba's intense fear of ghosts and curses.

As such, her siblings will come together and help her with her phobia. Mission: Yozakura Family episode 11 could also showcase Taiyo taking the spy license exam.

