The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 12: Rose forces the black knight into a new life as Usato chosen for ambassador-like role

On Friday, March 21, 2024, The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 12 was officially released, bringing with it some exciting developments to ongoing plotlines and setup for future events. While the first battle against the Demon Lord’s army ended earlier than fans expected, they believed the installment was incredibly engaging.

Much of this intrigue in The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 12 stems from the focus on the black knight, who is given a tough decision to make at the episode’s end. A major plotline focusing on Usato, Inukami, and Kazuki is also being set up for the second season, which fans are extremely happy about.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 12 sees Rose force the black knight into joining humanity’s side

Brief episode recap

Inukami, Usato, and Kazuki all return home safe in The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 12 (Image via Shinei Animation, Studio Add)

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 12 began with Ken Usato back at the Rescue Team headquarters with Brurin, implying that the fight against the Demon Lord’s army is over for now. Usato then revealed they had been summoned to the castle immediately upon their return, where Usato received a reward from King Lloyd Llinger. This was the first award he had ever received.

Usato then teased Brurin for gaining weight while he was gone before a fellow Rescue Team member informed him that he was summoned to the castle. He was also cautioned to be careful if he was cutting through town, although no reason was provided. Usato was then seen in town, where he was swamped by people thanking him for saving their children and his work on the battlefield. As he navigated through the crowd, the fox girl who gave Usato the vision of Inukami and Kazuki’s deaths passed by.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 12 then saw Usato arriving at the castle, where the knight protecting the Rescue Team’s base camp in the war thanked him for his efforts. Usato likewise complimented the knight named Aruku when one of his comrades, Thomas, came over and highly praised his skills and strength, even saying he could be a royal knight if he wanted.

Usato meets with the black knight yet again in The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 12 (Image via Shinei Animation, Studio Add)

Usato then met with King Lloyd and Siglis, the latter asking for help interrogating the black knight. It was revealed she was being mostly cooperative, but she wouldn’t tell them the magic system of the commanding officers and their powers. This was due to her demanding to see Usato and promising to divulge this information after meeting with him.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 12 then saw Siglis escort Usato to the black knight, with Inukami joining him and being very protective of him. Siglis then revealed that the black knight’s reflection magic is based on dark magic, which is offset by his healing magic. This led Usato to realize the healing magic he was throwing in his punches was likewise negated by her own dark magic, meaning she was still injured from their battle.

Usato then ran to the black knight, confirming that she was hurt badly from their fight due to the healing magic not working. Usato then asked Siglis to let her into the cell, saying he had to help her. Usato then asked for her hand, beginning to heal her once her armor melted away, thanks to his healing magic.

The black knight was revealed to be still injured from her fight with Usato in The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 12 (Image via Shinei Animation, Studio Add)

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 12 saw the black knight try and reject his help, but she eventually gave in after he said it’d leave a bad taste in his mouth if she died. She then removed her armor after Usato put his hand on her cheek, crying at the sensation that she felt for the first time and begging him to leave his hand there for a while, which he did.

The episode's focus then shifted back to the Rescue Team headquarters, where Rose trained Usato in preparation for the demon lord’s inevitable next attack. Usato said he wanted to level up his healing magic, but Rose told him it was out of reach for now. They’d spar instead, Rose promising to punch him faster than he could react and ordering him to dodge.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 12 saw her accuse him of relying too much on his healing magic, despite that being how she taught him. She then warned Usato that cursed wounds won’t heal, meaning he needs to learn how to dodge. The episode then shifted ahead to Usato waking up after a single punch knocked him unconscious. Upon awakening, Rose told him they’d go again, revealing she was holding back earlier but wouldn’t anymore.

Rose introduces Usato to the next stage of his training in The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 12 (Image via Shinei Animation, Studio Add)

After 3 days of this incident, Usato was given a day off, which he used to visit the black knight. After a brief chat, the black knight began to ask Usato something but told him to depart before she finished, which he did. Rose then met with King Lloyd, who said he had two things to ask of her. However, the episode cuts back to Usato before revealing his requests, showing him thinking about the black knight as he leaves the castle.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 12 saw him run into Princess Celia, who was watching Kazuki train. Kazuki teased him for making the black knight cry, while Princess Celia told Usato that the black knight gave up the information as promised. Likewise, it was revealed that the King had begun to have more faith in Usato.

Usato then pondered what the black knight's future would be, while she was shown questioning Usato's motives for visiting her. As she heard footsteps approaching, she hoped it would be him, but it was Rose instead. Rose then revealed one of the King's requests had to do with visiting her, where she revealed the knight's options as either rotting in the cell for the rest of her life or being taken in by Rose and trained.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 12 saw Rose reveal that King Lloyd dislikes killing prisoners of war, adding that doing so would outrage their enemies. Rose then put a choker on her, which sealed away her mana, effectively choosing the black knight and deciding to train her.

The focus shifted to Usato, who was running with Brurin when Rose kicked him for training on his day off. He then realized the black knight was with her, prompting Rose to reveal that she'd be training the black knight like she did Usato. Later that night, Usato reported how the black knight was doing to Rose. Rose commented that it seemed like she didn't understand her fate, prompting Usato to ask why she called him up there.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 12 then revealed that the second of King Lloyd's requests concerned Usato. It was then revealed that the King chose Usato, Kazuki, and Inukami to serve as representatives to form alliances with other countries to stand against the demons. Usato questioned this, but Rose shared that she agreed with the King's assessment, revealing that he still had some time before leaving.

The episode saw Usato walking through town, where Inukami ran into him. He saw the fox girl and ran after her, saying he needed to talk to her. However, she then told him that she was waiting for him and that it was time to pay her back by saving her mother as the episode ended.

In review

While not quite as exciting as the previous installment, The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 12 is a fantastic penultimate episode that sets up plenty of exciting plotlines. The most intriguing part is the black knight being forced to switch to humanity's side, which could lead to a later betrayal.

The episode also does a great job of establishing that Usato's status is slowly rising despite not being considered a hero upon his initial summoning. Likewise, with his being set to negotiate with other kingdoms on behalf of King Lloyd, the series is set to show just how far and widespread his efforts are known.

In summation

Overall, The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 12 serves as an exciting penultimate episode for the series, clearly looking to the future as well with its setup. Likewise, as one of the most popular Spring 2024 anime series, fans are expecting a second season to be announced quite soon.

