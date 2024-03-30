The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 13: Usato begins a new journey as the black knight is formally introduced

Friday, March 29, 2024, saw the premiere of The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 13, which served as the finale to the series’ highly successful first season. While going into the season as something of a sleeper series, the anime slowly gained a respectable following and fandom as it progressed through its premiere outing.

Likewise, The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 13 excitingly sets up a second season, focusing on Ken Usato, Suzune Inukami, and Ryusen Kazuki’s journey to deliver missives. However, the trio is getting additional participants on their journey, most notably the fox beastkin who gave Usato his vision of Inukami and Kazuki’s deaths, Amako.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 13 sets up an eventful season 2 with a much wider cast

Brief episode recap

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 13 began immediately where the last episode ended, with the fox beastkin Usato getting the vision from asking to be paid back. She specifically wants him to heal her mother, introducing herself as Amako while asking to continue their conversation in private.

The episode then cuts to the Rescue Team headquarters, where the black knight is undergoing her first day of training with the Rescue Team. Her body gives out shortly after, but Rose arrives and hits her with healing magic, seemingly giving her strength back and allowing her to keep training. Usato, Inukami, and Amako are meanwhile using the headquarters to continue their conversation.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 13 saw Amako reveal she knows Usato uses healing magic. However, Usato first wanted to know why she gave him that vision, to which she says she had to or the kingdom would fall. Amako explains that she has magic which lets her see into the future, and that she herself had that vision a year ago.

Amako is formally introduced in The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 13 (Image via Shinei Animation, Studio Add)

While she wanted to run, she couldn’t abandon the humans who helped her, and she also couldn’t let Usato go since she left beastkin territory specifically to find a healer. It’s revealed that only humans are capable of being born with healing magic, with Amako claiming her mother hasn’t “opened her eyes” in a long time, so she had to leave to find a healer.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 13 saw Amako explain she couldn’t ask Orga or Ururu Fleur because they can’t fight, and that she had a vision of Rose rejecting her in advance. Thus, Usato was her only option, prompting her to once again ask him to come to beastkin territory and help.

This prompted Usato to inform Rose of the situation, who said Oracles of Time like Amako can predict calamities and impart that knowledge to other beastkin. Likewise, her presence could lead to war with the beastkin territory. However, Rose adds that his requested visit might be possible due to their current circumstances, going to talk with the king in his stead.

Rose goes to bat for Usato and Amako in The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 13 (Image via Shinei Animation, Studio Add)

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 13 saw Usato return, as Amako saw a vision of Rose’s answer. She left shortly after, thanking Usato for his help, upon which he thanked her in return. The Rescue Team was then seen eating dinner. The black knight wouldn’t eat until Usato arrived and gave her a diary to write down her thoughts.

The episode then focused on the black knight for a while, showing her training while the notes she wrote down about it played. Eventually, she snuck away from the rest of the Rescue Team to investigate noises she heard in the forest, which were Rose and Usato engaging in their dodge training. After some hilarious interactions and major hits, Usato finally dodged one, prompting Rose to declare their training complete before ordering Usato to train the black knight.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 13 then saw the two take a break, as Usato asked the black knight her name. She introduced herself as Felm, getting upset when Usato wouldn’t say it in the immediate aftermath. When Blurin appeared, she got so frustrated that she ran at full speed to beat Usato, leading to her passing out and missing dinner out of embarrassment that Usato healed her.

Later that night, Felm overheard Rose telling Usato to meet with King Lloyd and bring Amako with him as well, learning of his journey to deliver missives. The next day, she snuck out of Rescue Team headquarters early in the morning. Usato and Amako then met with King Lloyd, and he thanked her for saving the kingdom and pledged to help her however he could. He then revealed that they’ve planned Usato and co’s journey with his and Amako’s request in mind.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 13 officially introduces the black knight as Felm (Image via Shinei Animation, Studio Add)

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 13 revealed they will visit the beastkin territory after first visiting the city of magic Luqvist, the nation of prayer Samariarl, and the nation of water Mialark, in that order. Welcie (the king’s attendant), Kazuki, and Inukami will accompany him to Luqvist, where he, Amako, and their attending knights will part ways with the others.

Usato then chose Aruku, the red-haired knight Usato had met earlier, and Blurin as his two knights, with Aruku accepting and Blurin being allowed as a choice. Meanwhile, Felm was revealed to be running away from Rose, who discovered her departure, but deduced she wasn’t returning to demon territory given how close she was staying to Rescue Team headquarters.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 13 saw her deduce that Felm wanted to accompany Usato on his trip, a sentiment which her denial of made clearly true. Rose then suggested taking her “over there” before telling her to go back home. Usato then spoke with Felm about his journey, and she said it wasn’t fair that he was escaping by himself. He then called her by name, which caused her to stick her tongue out at him and walk off.

Rose then approached Usato, discussing his journey with him and telling him to be sure to pummel anyone who says healing magic is the weakest type of magic. She then added that she has great expectations for him before parting ways. Usato and Amako then said goodbye to who they needed to before meeting up with the others. The episode ended with Usato pondering his new journey while images of characters set to appear during it played out.

In review

While not as eventful as prior installments, The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 13 looks to the future by setting up additional plotlines for a hopeful second season. Likewise, the episode is incredibly exciting, hinting at the potential of the hopeful second season, which hasn’t been confirmed as of this writing.

The formal introduction of Felm is also exceptionally done and cements her as a key part of the series’ future both for Usato specifically and in general.

In summation

Overall, The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic episode 13 serves as a typical first season finale, making for an endearing and celebratory watch, which teases exciting things to come. While it remains to be seen if the series makes it that far, it’s nevertheless encouraging for fans to see that setup being made.

