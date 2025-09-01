Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 22 release date and time, where to watch, and more

  • home icon
By Dishani Dutta
Modified Sep 01, 2025 03:21 GMT
Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 22 release date, time, and more (Image via Lerche)
As per the anime’s official website, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 22 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, September 7, 2025, at 4:30 pm JST. Episode 21 deepens the mystery around Tsukasa and the red house while splitting focus between Teru, Akane, and Nene.

Teru learns unsettling truths about Tsukasa’s past and the red house, while Nene finds herself trapped in a sacrificial cave with a boy named Katakuri.

As Teru and Akane push forward to save Aoi, Nene narrowly escapes through a water outlet and reunites with Kou in the red house. As such, the next episode will likely follow after Nene and Kou’s reunion and explore how Tsukasa responds to it, and may also focus on Teru and Akane’s struggle as they press forward to rescue Aoi.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 22 release date, time, and countdown

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 22 is set to reveal more about young Amane and Tsukasa (Image via Lerche)
As previously mentioned, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 22, titled Tsukasa and Amane, is set for release in Japan on Sunday, September 7, 2025, at 4:30 pm JST. Due to time zone differences, most international viewers can catch the English-subtitled version earlier on the same day, at varying times.

The release timings for Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 22 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time ZonesDateTime
Pacific Standard TimeSaturday, September 611:30 PM
Central Standard TimeSunday, September 71:30 AM
Eastern Standard TimeSunday, September 72:30 AM
Greenwich Mean TimeSunday, September 77:30 AM
Central European TimeSunday, September 78:30 AM
Indian Standard TimeSunday, September 71:00 PM
Philippines Standard TimeSunday, September 73:30 PM
Australian Central Standard TimeSunday, September 75:00 PM
Where to watch Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 22?

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 22 will air across 28 TBS-affiliated stations in Japan on Sunday, September 7, 2025, at 4:30 pm JST.

Japanese fans can also watch the upcoming episode of this sequel on various streaming platforms, including ABEMA, d Anime Store, Bandai Channel, Disney+, DMM TV, Hulu, Netflix, U-NEXT, Prime Video, and others, available on the same day after 5:30 AM JST.

For international audiences, global platforms like Crunchyroll, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+ are also streaming this Summer 2025 anime, providing availability around the world.

A brief recap of Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 21

Teru and Akane (Image via Lerche)
Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 21, titled The Curse, begins with Teru and Akane visiting Nagisa Kunishige, the high priest of the Nagisa Shrine. Teru explains that shrines act as intermediaries for exorcists, then asks Nagisa for a way to reach the Boundary. Before they can continue, Kou calls Teru’s phone, but a distorted voice interrupts, offering to grant Akane’s wish.

The moment rattles Nagisa, who recognizes the voice being young Tsukasa’s and suspects Akane is cursed. He reveals that in his junior priest days, Hanako’s mother brought Tsukasa to the shrine after his mysterious disappearance and sudden return after six months. She believed it wasn’t her son but something else who had taken over his body. No one else believed her claims.

But Nagisa recalls a disturbing encounter. When he talked with young Tsukasa, he predicted his "wish" would come true the next day, and as predicted, the corrupt high priest died the following day, which was Nagisa’s wish.

Teru in episode 21 (Image via Lerche)
At first, he thought it was a coincidence, but when Tsukasa’s entire family later died in an apparent group suicide, followed by years of strange deaths tied to their house, Nagisa became convinced something was deeply wrong. Now, with the cursed call resurfacing, Nagisa panics, warning that disturbing it after years of silence could bring disaster.

Teru suspects Kou somehow got inside the sealed house. But before they can proceed, Nagisa locks Teru and Akane in before they can make things worse, and proceeds to alert Teru’s father, the exorcist family head.

Teru reveals that he wants to bring Aoi back as she’s key to a dream he wants to fulfill. He also reveals that the Nagisa shrine used to be Misaki shrine, tied to the Second Wonder’s Boundary.

Therefore, he uses his sword to break free and ransacks the shrine, retrieving a box that may lead them into the Boundary. Meanwhile, Nene awakens in a strange cavern filled with water. Skeletal women attack her, but a boy, Katakuri, saves her, while also calming the attackers.

Katakuri as he meets Nene (Image via Lerche)
He explains that everyone here is a human sacrifice to a god, just as he once was in his village, the same village that sacrificed Sumire. Over time, the sacrificed lose themselves, dissolving into resentful spirits like the ones that attacked Nene. Nene wonders if Aoi might also be trapped there, but Katakuri reveals she isn’t, though Tsukasa had been.

He warns Nene that staying too long will deteriorate her mind and shows her a small water outlet that could lead to escape. It’s too small for normal people to escape, but Nene turns into her fish form and is tiny enough to fit inside. She dives into the narrow opening, and the episode closes as she reemerges from one of the red house’s faucets and reunites with Kou.

What to expect in Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 22? (speculative)

Katakuri shows Nene the escape route (Image via Lerche)
Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 22 is set to pick up after Nene and Kou’s reunion, now that she has safely escaped from where she was trapped. The upcoming entry may show how Tsukasa reacts to her return, while also following Nene and Kou as they search for a way out of the red house. Viewers can also expect to learn more about Amane and Tsukasa's past.

At the same time, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 22 may turn to Teru and Akane and see what they brought back from the Nagisa shrine and how it will help them reach the Boundary to save Aoi.

