5 MLB Bold Predictions Today: Jose Ramirez's sparks with 2 hits and a steal; Angels stun Rays, and more for April 10, 2025

Despite the relatively limited schedule, there are five MLB bold predictions for games on April 10. The majority of the action will take place throughout the day, and the schedule includes some major rivalry matchups.
From players hitting home runs to teams pulling off big upsets, all of the MLB bold predictions can be found here.
5 MLB Bold Predictions for April 10
5) Jose Ramirez records two hits and a steal
Jose Ramirez is one of the most underrated players in baseball, but he continues to do so well on the baseball diamond. Ramirez and the Guardians are hosting the Chicago White Sox as they are looking for a sweep. This will be a chance for the All-Star to show off his talent as he records two hits and a steal on Thursday.
4) Los Angeles Angels beat Tampa Bay Rays
The Los Angeles Angels have been one of the biggest surprises to begin the 2025 season, and they are facing the Tampa Bay Rays. Los Angeles is an underdog on Thursday but they are a team to watch when making MLB bold predictions. Logan O'Hoppe and Mike Trout will lead the Angels to an upset win.
3) Bobby Witt Jr. homers in Royals win
The Kansas City Royals need a win against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday, and they typically lean on Bobby Witt Jr. to get that done. Witt has gotten off to a slow start this season, but he will homer in a big win on April 10.
2) Red Sox score 5+ to beat Blue Jays
The Boston Red Sox are trying to avoid getting swept by the Toronto Blue Jays in a four-game series. Boston has scored just four total runs in this series, but they will be breaking out on Thursday.
Alex Bregman will help set the tone as the Red Sox avoid the sweep by scoring at least five runs.
1) Schwarber hits lead-off home run for Phillies
Kyle Schwarber already has five home runs this season, and he continues to do damage from the leadoff spot for the Philadelphia Phillies. Schwarber tends to have a flair for the dramatic, and he is going to lead off the game against the Atlanta Braves with a home run.
