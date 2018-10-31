×
Cavs star Love hoping for swift return

31 Oct 2018, 14:13 IST
Kevin Love
Cavs star Kevin Love

Kevin Love is hoping to avoid surgery on his injured toe in order to make a swift return for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cavs (1-6) lost LeBron James to the Los Angeles Lakers in the close-season and have endured a rocky spell without their former talisman, firing coach Tyronn Lue after a losing start to the campaign.

But Love, speaking ahead of Tuesday's victory over the Atlanta Hawks, has outlined his plans to get fit again and carry Cleveland back up the standings.

"The only way I'm going to be best for this team is to be healthy - and I haven't been the last month," he said, before sitting out the team's first win of the season.

"I haven't heard anything like that [potential surgery]. I don't know that for a fact.

"I'm not sure because the doctors are going back and forth. I'm hoping [no surgery] is the case. I would like to get back obviously as soon as possible.

"I had high hopes for the season. I know it's been off to a really rocky start, but the more I can be out there and help this team the better. I'm hoping to get out there as quickly as possible and hoping that it's only two or three weeks."

The Cavs were much improved against the Hawks, winning 136-114 in interim coach Larry Drew's first game in charge.

