LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Top 10 Player props markets available for 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 3 (April 26)

After surrendering home-court advantage in Game 2, the LA Clippers will be looking to regain that on Friday against the Dallas Mavericks. LA, which suffered a close 96-93 setback in the previous game, will be looking for some payback in Dallas. Kawhi Leonard has been ruled questionable again after playing in Game 2 but is expected to suit up for the visitors.

The Mavericks shook off a lethargic series opener by coming up with the biggest plays in the rematch two nights ago. Now back on their home floor, Luka Doncic and Co. will be hoping to sustain what they built in their last game. Daniel Gafford has been surprisingly ruled questionable due to back spasms but Dereck Lively II will be ready if called to start.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The moneyline for the LA Clippers is +165 while it’s -200 for the Dallas Mavericks. Los Angeles is a +4.5 underdog, making the home team a -4.5 favorite in Game 3. The over/under points prop is set at 210.5.

Besides the team odds, there are also player props that basketball fans might have an interest in.

Top 10 Player Props for LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks, Game 3

No. 10 - Kawhi Leonard to go Over 2.5 Stls+Blks (-105)

Kawhi Leonard’s rhythm on the offensive end is quite not there yet but the LA Clippers star’s defensive prowess remains menacing. He immediately had four steals and one block in Game 2 despite getting shelved for three weeks due to knee inflammation. “The Claw” will likely get over 2.5 for blocks and steals combined given the role he has to play.

No. 9 - P.J. Washington to go Over 2.5 for Stls+Blks (+123)

Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd has given P.J. Washington the unenviable task of taking on Kawhi Leonard or Paul George. He spends the majority of his time on the floor shadowing either of the Clippers’ superstars, giving him enough opportunity to log over 2.5 steals and blocks combined.

No. 8 - James Harden to go Under 2.5 3-pointers (+100)

James Harden went 6-for-11 in 3-pointers in Game 1 before stuttering to a 2-for-10 clip the following matchup. The LA Clippers’ starting point guard has had some famous non-appearances in big playoff games and might be on that trend yet again. He will have his opportunities but betting on under 2.5 3-pointers seems to be the sensible pick.

No. 7 - Kyrie Irving to go Over 3.5 3-pointers (+129)

Kyrie Irving is averaging 3.5 3-pointers per game for the Dallas Mavericks against the LA Clippers. In the familiar comforts of the Mavericks’ home floor, he might get more than his average on Friday. “Uncle Drew” had a couple of open looks in the previous two games but couldn’t take full advantage. He is likely to do that in Game 3 with the friendly crowd backing him up.

No. 6 - Paul George to go Over 2.5 3-pointers (-150)

Paul George is hardly ever gun-shy, particularly in the playoffs. The Dallas Mavericks seem to be fine allowing him to hoist shots from deep. He will find his rhythm if that continues to be the case and allow him to top 2.5 3-pointers on Friday.

No. 5 - Russell Westbrook to go Over 7.5 for Rebs+Asts (+100)

Russell Westbrook is averaging just a little under 24 minutes in the series but he has been impactful on both ends of the court. Combined, he is averaging 10.0 when it comes to rebounds and assists. "Mr. Triple-Double," despite the limited minutes, will likely top that line in Game 3.

Expand Tweet

No. 4 - Ivica Zubac to go Over 10.5 rebounds (-105)

Ivica Zubac has been an immovable force in the middle for the LA Clippers against the Dallas Mavericks. He is gobbling up rebounds, leading him to average 13.5 RPG in the series. Zubac’s height, heft and nose for the ball make him tough to keep off the boards. He is likely topping 10 rebounds for the third game in succession.

No. 3 - Kyrie Irving to go Over 24.5 points (-111)

“Uncle Drew” is averaging 27.0 points per game in the series despite playing as Luka Doncic’s sidekick. Irving will continue to have more than his share of opportunities to light up the LA Clippers with all the attention Doncic gets. The Dallas Mavericks guard might have a big scoring night if he gets going early.

No. 2 - Kawhi Leonard to go Under 22.5 points (-102)

Kawhi Leonard doesn’t have his explosiveness yet and he is still out of rhythm. Scoring over 22 points against a defense that is set to stop him will be a tall order. “The Claw” is built for the postseason but two games into his return from a long layoff will not get him back to his deadly self.

Expand Tweet

No. 1 - Luka Doncic to go Over 33.5 points (-113)

It’s Luka Doncic. He is the NBA’s leading scorer and he has been spanking the LA Clippers over the last few seasons. The Dallas Mavericks star will likely have a big scoring night in Game 3 in front of the home fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback